The Pirates returned to winning ways last Saturday with a 4-1 SCFL premier win at The Polegrove against lowly Alfold.
Alfold took the lead after just four minutes when a free kick was delivered into the box and headed home from six yards.
The goal seemed to spark the home side into life and nine minutes later good work out wide from Evan Archibald led to a delivery to the far post where Ollie Hull was well placed for a bicycle kick that sent the ball back across goal and into the path of Aaron Cook who volleyed in.
Bexhill scored again on the half-hour when Joe Summerbell pounced on a defensive mix-up to head home.
Things got even better for the home side just before half-time when Archibald received a shove in the back inside the penalty area and the prolific striker picked himself up to convert the spot-kick himself.
On 78 minutes Bexhill’s latest signing Harvey Mapstone rose highest from a Tom Vickers delivery to head the ball into the corner.
Light, whose team host Midhurst tomorrow (Sat 14th), said: “Full credit to Alfold, a young side who started the game on the front foot putting us under a bit of pressure. It took the Alfold goal for us to wake up and I thought our equaliser was the pick of our goals.
“We’ve had a tough time over Christmas with injuries, illness and suspensions but are getting back to full strength and with new additions coming in I couldn’t happier with how the squad is shaping up."