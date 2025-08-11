Another stunning sunny day saw Bexhill United heading to Eastbourne’s Saffrons ground for their first league game of the new season against Midhurst and Easebourne.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was definitely more cricket weather than football and there was a Sussex League game going on next to the football ground, and some of the football fans were able to catch a bit of that before the game kicked off.

All credit to Eastbourne Town, who proved to be great hosts for this Bexhill home game, and to their ground staff, who had turned out a very decent playing surface despite months of dry weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill are unable to play home fixtures at the Polegrove until the middle of September because of cricket.

Bexhill’s Charlie Curran takes on the Midhurst defence

Bexhill soon took control of the Midhurst match and an early long range shot from Charlie Curran wasn’t far off the top corner and as the Pirates pinged the ball about and carved open several clear chances it was a mystery why they went in level at the break.

Jaan Stanley and Ryan Moir put in great shifts down the flanks and carried on that work into the second half.

At the back Bexhill were rock solid and Stef Akras was rarely troubled in the Pirates goal. But at the other end a goal just wouldn’t come. Frustrating for Bexhill fans, players and management alike as three points in the opening fixture always helps settle things down as the season opens up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the dying minutes Midhurst had a penalty shout but the ref was having none of it and in the resulting hoo-hah their gaffer was sent to the naughty step.

And that was pretty much that as the town hall clock moved towards 5pm.

Tonight, Monday, August 11, Bexhill play Varndenians in a league game that is being hosted at Newhaven FC and then it’s on to the big FA Cup clash with Raynes Park Vale which will be played on Saturday, August 16 at Eastbourne Town’s Saffrons ground at 3pm.