This week marks the tenth anniversary walking football in Bexhill.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was on December 5, 2014, under the watchful eye of Sue Reece, an officer from Age UK South East, that a band of over-50s in various states of fitness assembled at Bexhill Community Centre.

Most had retired some 30 plus years earlier and the only football attempted since then had been a kickaround in the garden or down the park with children and grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking football in East Sussex was initially instigated by Charles Sheldon of Age UK East Sussex after watching a feature on the TV about it.

The first team that played for Old Bexhillians WFC

The project really took off early in 2015 with a mini tournament at the home of the Sussex FA at Lancing followed by participation in a tournament at the Age UK South East summer fair at Eastbourne, when the name Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club was first used.

All participants were from those early days at Station Road and in 2016 the club first held sessions at the Bexhill Leisure Centre and on Bexhill Down and in the old Athletic Club building, Little Common Road, with present club chair Mick Davies taking over the running of the club that year.

Today the club boasts four teams - The Old Bexhillians (Over 50s), Little Common Wonderers (Over 50), The Atha Strollers (Over 60) and the Bexhill Seniors (Over 68 and Over 70).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a playing membership ranging in age from 50 to 80, the club is also able to field squads for the Walking Football Association National Cup competitions for teams of Over 50, 60, 65 and 70s.

Some Old Bexhillians squad members who won the first Southern Combination Walking League (East Sussex) in 2023

Presentation evenings, charity quizzes, golf and other social events are the order of the day – their Facebook page contains all the latest club activity.

The club’s main charity is Warming up the Homeless and donations in the past have been made to the 1066 Specials Football Club, Bexhill Gateway Club, and the Bexhill Foodbank among others.

The club boasts some 80 playing members. Three sessions a week are organised, indoors at Bexhill Leisure Centre on Tuesday morning and Thursday evening and Saturday morning outside on the 3G surface at Bexhill College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new season of the Southern Combination Football League East Division has recently begun and the Old Bexhillians side have started well and are top with three other teams. The LC Wonderers are mid table.

The Old Bexhillians team that won the East Sussex League in 2018

Details of the games coming up against sides like Hastings United WFC, Hastings Hornets, Eastbourne Borough, Ringmer and Battle Knights are known in advance and posted on the Facebook and if members participate in any form they can go on the email list to keep updated on what's on.

The club’s Over-60s side are top of their league with 8 points on goal difference..

The joint managers of the OB are Brian Cooke and Nick Gardner, with Howard Whitelaw taking care of administration. Little common Wonderers and the Atha Strollers are managed by Brian Kidney, Hassan Hassan and Mick Southon. The Over 68s and 70s Bexhill Seniors are looked after jointly by Rob Say and Andrew Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club welcomes players of over 50 for men and over 40 for women and membership can be tailored.

If members want to play competitive WF or social football, the sessions are open to all. The social side also welcomes family – clay pigeon shooting, organised bicycle outings and a visit to Harveys Brewery have been undertaken.

The club is always looking to stage new events and a Brighton greyhound racing visit and Christmas tea and music get-together are on the agenda. The club boasts an in-house band playing all the popular covers from the 60s to present day – the musicians are players or have a strong connection with the club.

The club has a committee and welcomes any constructive suggestions from members. You do not have to be a committee member to help the club’s operation. It is a friendly club with well disciplined policies and ideas.

Full details on participating in the club can be obtained from chair Mick Davies on 07961 008743 or by emailing [email protected]