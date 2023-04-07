Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
10 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover

Bexill eye top four spot – Little Common have mixed feelings at Steyning

Bexhill United have closed in on a top-four spot in the SCFL premier – while Little Common’s point at Steyning perhaps should have been three.

By Toby Smith
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

The Pirates put further daylight between themselves and opponents Hassocks as they won 2-1 at The Polegrove.

Goals from Evan Archibald and Joe Summerbell completed a comeback after the Robins scored first.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manager Ryan Light said: “It wasn’t pretty, we knew it would be a scrap and we knew we would have to play the long game as teams like Hassocks aren’t ones you can put to bed early.

Most Popular
Bexhill celebrate their winner against Hassocks | Picture: Joe KnightBexhill celebrate their winner against Hassocks | Picture: Joe Knight
Bexhill celebrate their winner against Hassocks | Picture: Joe Knight

"At 0-1 down I was so impressed with our strength of character to not panic and stick to the game plan, and we got the rewards for that.“It’s now a very important weekend ahead fixture wise with Roffey (at The Polegrove) on Saturday and Little Common (away) on Monday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

" Despite both teams being below us we won’t be taking either game lightly.”

Common earned a point at fifth-placed Steyning, surpassing their total points from last season with five fixtures still left.

Lewis Hole scored Common’s goal but they succumbed to a late sucker punch after going down to ten men, meaning the points were shared at The Shooting Field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Little Common in action earlier this season | Picture: Joe KnightLittle Common in action earlier this season | Picture: Joe Knight
Little Common in action earlier this season | Picture: Joe Knight

Manager Russell Eldridge said: “After the game it felt like a defeat conceding so late in the game. I thought first half we played well and created some decent opportunities, had we added a second goal in the first half the game would have been different.

"Our goal was a good counter attack where Sam Ellis travelled over half the pitch before squaring to Lewis Hole who got ahead of his marker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The game changed for us when we were reduced to ten men, despite this we stayed compact and defended well when needed.

"The nature of the goal was tough to take but credit to the group as we worked extremely hard showing great resilience.

"It took us past our points total from last season and with five games left we’ll be looking to add to this total. We now have a tough schedule.”

Common go to YMCA tomorrow, host Bexhill on Monday and visit Alfold on Wednesday.

PiratesSCFL