Bidding war for right to be on Bognor Regis Town shirts

That meant that would-be backers were then invited to bid for the chance to have their business emblazoned on the front of the Nyewood Lane outfit's home and away shirts for the new season in the Isthmian premier division.

Firms and individuals keen to take advantage of the sponsorship opportunity were asked to email general manager Simon Cook -- at [email protected] -- by 5pm on Tuesday. And Cook says he has been pleasantly surprised by the number of bidders as well as the generous amounts offered.

He added: "It's great to once again be able to comment on the level of support shown for the club. We have had some great bids up until now and we should remind people that they still have the chance to bid."

Firms are bidding to have their name on the front of the Rocks' shirts for 22-23 / Picture: Trevor Staff

The draw was organised by commercial manager Dave Robinson, Cook along with Mia Chapman and Jack Pearce.

The lucky winners, Bognor Regis Town Supporters’ Club, generously donated the prize back to the Nyewood Lane outfit.

Now interested parties have a chance to bid for the sponsorship, which will carry the successful bidders' name on home and away shirts.

Cook said: "It was an incredibly munificent act from the supporters’ club and we thank them wholeheartedly for donating it back to the club so we can attract vital funds to add to the generosity of all who took part on the night.

"We had around 120 people and businesses enter the draw and it was great to see so many of them win match day and match ball sponsorships on the night. Special mention should go to our manager at Seasons Mia, and her staff, who helped make it such a special night with a wonderful buffet."

Supporters’ club chairman Ian Guppy said of the prize-winning: "It's amazing that we won the main draw. Being quite frank we only enter as a token of supporting the club in such a prestigious event.

"The fact we've won the main prize now gives even more opportunity to raise even more revenue for such an amazing club and we wish all the bidders good luck and came wait too see who wins. Good Luck!"

Rocks grandee Jack Pearce took time to address the room and reiterate just how vital the sponsors' financial contribution is to the running of the club. He thanked all who entered the draw as well as Simon Cook and Dave Robinson for organising the event.