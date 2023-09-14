Big changes at the top at Lancing FC and Shoreham FC

Lancing FC say they are sad to announce that chairman Steve Taylor has resigned with immediate effect after more than five years at the helm. Meanwhile Shoreham FC have parted company with manager Michael Death.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Departing Lancing supremo Taylor said: “It is with a heavy heart and with disappointment that I have decided to resign from my position as chairman with immediate effect.

"I have been guardian of our football club for over five years and have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the committee and helping to run our great club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've enjoyed the challenges with the ups and downs but ultimately I hope I am leaving the club in a healthier position, both financially and in league status.

Lancing - who have seen chairman Steve Taylor depart - in action against Carshalton in the FA Cup | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"I’d like to thank you for giving me the wonderful opportunity to chair Lancing FC, it will forever hold many fond memories for me and will leave a massive hole in my heart. I'm proud of our achievements and I hope there will be more to come.”

Taylor joined as chairman at the start of the 2018-19 season and has seen the club progress since.His first role was as commercial manager in the late 90s. He had spells as vice-chairman and chairman at Worthing United and chairman of Southwick.

Taylor is held in high regard in Sussex football and beyond. He leaves safe in the knowledge that Lancing FC is in a secure position both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancing FC said: “Everyone at the club would like to offer Steve their sincere thanks for his dedication and commitment to our cause. He has been a great servant.”

The club’s vice chairman, Barry Sutton, was named interim chairman.

Meanwhile Shoreham have parted company with Death and replaced him with Paul Ettridge after a poor start to the season following promotion to the SCFL.

Shoreham issued a statement saying: “After Saturday’s game (4-0 loss to Bexhill) the club and manager Michael Death decided by mutual agreement that it was time to part ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a very difficult time for Michael's role this season with huge mitigating circumstances which did not help his situation but Michael has learnt many things this season and this will only enhance his managerial skills for the future.

"The club would like to thank Michael for his great achievements whilst at the club, the club is definitely in a better place since Michael took the managers job. We wish Michael all the best for his career in management and we are sure he will go far.”

A few days later came news of the new man, with Shoreham saying: “After filtering through candidates and cutting it down to the last few, the club would like to announce the appointment of Shoreham FC's new manager Paul Ettridge.

"Paul had spent last season with the club as head coach and knows the club inside out and understands the club’s ethos and where it wants to go. Paul has already lined up players to come in and bolster the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad