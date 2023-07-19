Eastbourne United football club will see some big changes after plans were given the green light.

Eastbourne United AFC are based at The Oval in Channel View Road and the approved plans will see the installation of a 3G pitch.

Plans say this will improve the success of the club. Planning documents say: “This will allow maximum and flexible use of the main pitch, supported by a proposed coaching centre.”

According to the plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, there are problems maintaining the pitch for players so the main grass pitch would be replaced with a 3G pitch which can be divided into three smaller layouts for five-a-side.

Eastbourne United football club will see some big changes after plans were given the green light. Picture: Joe Knight

Three figures from Eastbourne are working with the club to improve facilities: Matt Thompson (local businessman), Barney Crockford (sports agent split between London and Eastbourne), and Paul Crockford (music agent split between London and Eastbourne). The aim of the plans is to ‘stabilise, develop and grow the club’ through improving the facilities.

In a statement on the club’s website, Steve Huxley wrote: “On Monday night (July 17), Eastbourne Borough Council approved our application to install a 3G pitch at the Oval.

“It’s a small sentence, but it brings about massive change at the club, as we secure our future and are able to offer a top notch surface not only to our teams, but also to the community to hire.

“It’s been a lot of very hard work, spearheaded by Newly elected EUAFC chair Matt Thompson. Following the EGM at which the members decided to approve the formation of the separate football committee to run United as a Community Interest Club, it’s been non stop to get the wheels in motion.

Eastbourne United AFC are based at The Oval in Channel View Road and the approved plans will see the installation of a 3G pitch. Picture by Eastbourne Borough Council.

"Regulars at the ground will already have seen the work started by the new committee, even before it was formed, as perimeter fences got repaired and painted, rubbish cleared by the lorry load and pitch works improved the playing area. The changing rooms were painted and refurbished and plans drawn up to make the club fit for promotion.