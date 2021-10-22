Big hitters Ebbsfleet and Dorking lie in wait as Eastbourne protect unbeaten run

Chippenham get shirty at Priory Lane / Picture: Andy Pelling

The Sports welcome big-spending Ebbsfleet United to the Lane tomorrow before heading for equally ambitious Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday.

At the start of the season, Bloor named the big five he felt would dominate the division: Dartford, Dorking, Ebbsfleet, Maidstone and Havant. The Sports went down 3-1 at Dartford in August – their last league defeat – but stunned Maidstone with a2-0 away win a fortnight ago.

Now the players test their mettle twice in four days.

“We’re under no illusions. We face a very tough game against Ebbsfleet United. They are full-timers, training every day, they progressed last week in the FA Cup and they look as though they have hit a groove of good form,” Bloor said.

“We’ve had them watched and done all the homework. They’re a team who certainly like to play football. So we should be in for an excellent game. We still have one or two injuries to contend with, but we have proved we can be competitive, whatever XI we start with.

“Managers know each other well at this level, and there is no secret that some of these clubs have far bigger playing budgets than Borough. Taking that into the equation, I believe we have a very competitive squad, and our lads’ commitment to the cause is outstanding. That is something money can’t always buy.”

Borough had mixed fortunes last Saturday, frustrated by ten-man Chippenham – needing a last-minute penalty to snatch a point.

Chippenham go down to ten men at Borough last week - but Danny Bloor's men had to settle for a 2-2 draw / Picture: Andy Pelling

But the manager remains positive – especially about his attacking options. “We saw again on Saturday we have goals in us. We had big Josh Oyinsan coming off the bench to score. Charlie Walker is scoring regularly. And I was really pleased with Charley Kendall - although he didn’t score, I felt his movement and threat, his whole impact was incredible. I am sure he will be flying. Add to that the experience of Greg Luer, the option of Joel Rollinson’s pace, the continuing development of Dom Hutchinson – and I haven’t even mentioned Chris Whelpdale!”

Bloor’s side have failed to score only twice this season and are the division’s joint highest scorers.