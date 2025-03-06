Big week ahead for Danny Searle's Hastings side amid fading survival battle

Hastings United face two crucial home games over the next five days, as they battle to keep their place in the Isthmian Premier League.

The U’s remain 10 points off safety following a 2-0 defeat away to Chatham Town on Tuesday night, in an emotionally charged re-arranged fixture following the passing of Hastings fan Chris Taylor, who was taken ill during Januarys abandoned game.

Chatham Town generously made entrance free for all supporters, with donations going to the Air Ambulance service and medical staff, as just over 1,000 fans watched on at the Bauvill Stadium.

The home side, still in with a slim chance of challenging for the Play-Offs, started brighter with Hastings keeper Louis Rogers making early saves from both Freddie Sears and Sam Sene-Richardson.

Players of both sides show their respect for Chris Taylor before kick off

Hastings stood firm until the 30 minute mark, when Kasim Aidoo’s low cross found Kian Garlinge, who guided the ball into the bottom corner of the net. Chatham had chances to double their lead before the break, with John Ufuah – Hastings’s player of the season in 2024 – curling wide against his former club.

Into the 2nd half, Chatham’s Jordy Mongoy headed over as the hosts began on the front foot. The U’s were then dealt a blow as former West Ham striker Freddie Sears bundled Ufuah’s cross over the line, despite protests from Hastings players that he did so with his arm.

Chatham had a late chance to add a third, with Ufuah hitting the side netting from close range, before a late Hastings threat in injury time, as Davide Rodari’s shot was saved following a scramble in the penalty box. The result moved Chatham into 10th spot, while Hastings remain 20th after suffering an 18th defeat of the season.

If Hastings are to stage a great escape, time is running out to get points on the board. With their last win coming away to Bognor Regis in December, Danny Searle’s men now prepare for two matches in front of their supporters at the Pilot Field, a place they haven't won at in the league since November.

The first of those matches comes on Saturday, against relegation rivals Hendon, who sit one place and six points above Hastings in the table. Their will also be an feeling of revenge for the U’s, after the 9-0 drubbing they suffered in the reverse fixture in November. Under the lights next Tuesday they play mid-table Wingate & Finchley before a tough trip to promotion chasing Dartford.