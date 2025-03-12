Big win delights Lewes manager Nelson

Lewes boss Craig Nelson | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes FC manager Craig Nelson said he was “thoroughly pleased” as his side delivered one of their best performances of the season in a 3-1 win over title challengers Dartford.

The Rooks picked up their third straight win after an excellent display at The Dripping Pan, with a Marcus Sablier brace securing all three points after Danny Bassett’s opener.

It was also the first time Lewes had beaten a side in the Isthmian Premier Division’s top five this season, with the nature of victory serving as a reminder of the Rooks’ quality.

Nelson said: “I’m thoroughly pleased with the boys’ performance. Over the season, we’ve done well in patches and 45 minutes, but we were on it for the full 90 and I think we thoroughly deserved it.”

“It’s credit to the hard work [the players] have been putting in, because it would have been easy to give up,” added Nelson.

While nine points from the last three games equals Lewes’ points tally from the previous 14 matches, there has only been minor movement in the table.

The Rooks are 12th and could still finish anywhere between the play-offs and relegation zone, with only 15 points separating 7th place from 17th.

Off the pitch, it has also been a big week.

Before the Dartford match, the club released a statement informing that first-team captain Bassett had been notified of charges relating to a breach of FA rules on historical bets.

The statement read: “Danny is awaiting a hearing date of an independent Regulatory Commission who will determine his case.

“Since being made aware of potential charges late last year, the Club has given its full and unconditional support to Danny and will continue to do so.”

The statement also said that Bassett intends to “begin a personal awareness campaign”, but at this stage, it is unclear if this will serve as a mitigating factor.

Bassett is understood to be available to play pending the outcome of his hearing, and his selection in the meantime will rest on Nelson’s selection.

Additionally, the club’s statement emphasised a belief that current sponsorship deals in non-league football are a contributing factor to instances of player betting.

Lewes, who have previously had their shirts sponsored by the awareness charity Gambling with Lives, have campaigned against gambling in football since 2019.

The statement continued: “At the time, we made a plea to football’s governing bodies to step up, and effectively and properly regulate the explosion of gambling advertising. We have yet to see any kind of demonstration of this.

“Gambling advertising continues to suffocate football with little acknowledgement of the serious harms gambling addiction causes to people and communities.

“The league our men’s side currently compete in and the league in which Danny has played most of his career is currently sponsored by a gambling company. Pitching In is an organisation run by Entain plc who own, amongst others, Ladbrokes, Coral, Sportingbet and bwin. The Isthmian League has previously been sponsored by Bet Victor.

“The Club expresses its dismay of the lack of educational resources available to players and staff around gambling. The irony is not lost on us that players and staff are exposed to gambling messaging on a daily basis from a sport that actively permits and promotes gambling advertising.”

It was added that neither the club nor the player will make any further comment until the hearing is held.

In the more immediate term, Lewes are in action this Saturday with a trip to Canvey Island.

The 18th-placed Essex side sit four points above the relegation zone and will be desperate for a win.

Nelson said: “They’re a good side and when we played at home, they were unlucky not to draw. So we’ll be prepared and hopefully ready to make it four [wins].”