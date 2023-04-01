Bognor were deserving of a goal but despite their efforts they could not find the equaliser. The defeat leaves them 14th in the table, 13 points clear of the relegation zone. This was Bognor’s seventh home defeat of the Isthmian premier season.The first chance fell to Billericay Town, who had a shot deflected wide off Danny Howick. Then Cameron Black was solid at the back to slide in and deny Anthony Jeffery on his run on the left.Home keeper Matt Rowley tried a clearance near the edge of the box but Bradley Stevenson closed him down to block him and the ball flew into the side netting. Jeffery cut inside from the left before letting fly with his right out from 25 yards out but it flew wide with Rowley committed.Stevenson was there to head the ball from Anderson Pinto but it bounced wide from a cross on 10 minutes. Following Howick's partial clearance the ball fell straight to Alfie Cerulli who ran through but struck it wide of the far post as Billericay looked the more likely to score early on.Howick played the ball forward but Marvel Ekpiteta headed it out to Dan Gifford. He won a free-kick just outside the box. Calvin Davies took the direct free-kick but the powerfully struck effort whizzed over the crossbar on 17 minutes.Black slipped up meaning Rowley had to dash out of his goal and a rebound hit the side netting off Jeffery.Nathan Odokonyero did well to get a shot in but he was blocked on two occasions before Davies crossed it into the area from the right. Harry Seaden missed his attempted punch of the ball but it was out of the reach of Gifford. A short corner from Sam De St Croix went to Gifford who played it back to Odokonyero but he knocked it well wide.Uche did well to knock another effort at goal following good work from Jeffery on the left and playing it square to the midfielder. His low chance bounced wide of the right post. Daniel Quick clearly impeded Gifford on the turn as he beat him with his first touch. The defender went into the book on 36 minutes for the challenge.Howick hacked out a Toby Stevenson cross. Michael Chambers towered high in the air but headed it wide of the goal from the corner. De St Croix wa injured in the box and had to receive treatment for taking a knock. De St Croix did well from the corner and it was Black who flicked it on with his head but Odokonyero couldn't get to it to steer it at goal.Josh McCormick slid in late on Toby Stevenson and also went into the book right before half time. HT 0-0Gifford went down off the pitch following a strong challenge and after having difficulty putting pressure on his legs he had to be replaced by Matt Paterson on 49 minutes. Chambers played the ball through the middle but Jeffery was offside.Billericay took the lead on 52 minutes. A swift pass down the left saw Alfie Curelli run beyond the defender before putting it on a plate for Uche to divert it into an empty net.Uche went into the book after fouling Alfie Bridgman just outside the box. Davies took the free-kick and smacked the ball off Cerulli and out for a corner. Davies took the corner but Howick headed it wide of the back post.On 65 minutes Bognor's best chance of the game so far came as Paterson got on the end of a decent cross by Bridgman outstretched but his attempt on his first touch was hit straight at Seaden who managed to block it and then gathering the loose ball. Bridgman did well again cut inside from the right but shot it along the deck and wide moments later.Bridgman was again causing problems as his low shot at the near post was saved and smothered by Seaden and then Paterson on the follow up was also denied. Bognor were starting to create chances but Odokonyero, with his back to goal slipped up and smashed it over the bar.Howick made another run through the middle and played it on to Odokonyero who squared it back to Bridgman who curled it narrowly wide of the left post on 74 minutes.John Ufuah went to ground in the box but the referee had already blown his whistle for a head injury from an earlier foul. Bridgman's cross was spun in at the near post but again Seaden was quick out of his goal to punch it out.Davies fired Bognor forward as he picked out Bridgman and his cross missed both Odokonyero and then Paterson couldn't get enough contact on it under a decent challenge from the defender at the last moment.Bognor were trying until the last moments to get an equaliser but a short corner was closed down and five minutes of stoppage time didn’t bring salvation.