Billingshurst FC Reserves took centre stage in the Sussex Intermediate Cup fixture as they humbled their County League opponents Upper Beeding.

A two-goal victory could have easily been a four or five nil thrashing.

Upper Beeding have had a steady start to their league season, but failed to show up in the cup.The home team had only had one victory in five league matches coming into this game, but looked the superior side from the kickoff.

The first half ended nil-nil, however Billingshurst should have been two up, with poor finishing keeping it even.

A midfield battle between Billingshurst Reserves and Upper Beeding

The start of the second half awoke the flagging fans. Billy worked the left wing well, and with a solid strike from Riley Cross, the home team took the lead,1-0. The shot beat the goalkeeper from 18 yards and found the net through his legs.

Moments later, Cross and Archie Street-Williams combined again. Cross found space on the left and floated the ball into the box, Street-Williams was alert and got to the ball first. He somehow diverted the ball like a pinball off the underside of the crossbar and into the goal from six yards, a cracking goal.

At two-nil up, the away team threw caution to the wind, but created very little. The final ball was poor.

Next up for Billingshurst Reserves is another home cup fixture – they face Ashurst United in the Centenary Cup. Upper Beeding are next away to Southwater in the league.