Arsenal star Martin Ødegaard has paid tribute to Billy Vigar | Picture: Tommy McMillan/Getty

Arsenal skipper Martin Ødegaard has paid a touching tribute to Billy Vigar, the Chichester City striker who tragically died after colliding with a concrete wall at Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian League Premier Division last month.

Gunners star Ødegaard used his match programme notes to remember the former Gunners youth player at the 2-0 midweek Champions League win over Olympiacos.

The Norway captain's words came as Gunners fans held a minute's applause before kick-off for ex-academy star Vigar, who died at the age of 21. His picture was also shown on the big screen at the Emirates Stadium.

Ødegaard said: "I want to reflect. We wore black armbands at Newcastle (the previous Sunday) in memory of our former academy player, Billy Vigar. We are all shocked and deeply saddened with Billy's passing. He was a talented young player who will always remain part of the Arsenal family. Our thoughts are with Billy's family, friends and everyone at Chichester City Football Club."

In the same programme, Arsenal remembered their former player in an editorial, speaking of how well loved he was at the London giants: “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is deeply sorry to hear of the tragic passing of Chichester City forward and former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar.

“Billy joined our academy on schoolboy terms aged 14, after being scouted at his hometown club Hove Rivervale FC and excelled as a striker at Hale End, scoring 17 goals in his debut season. In 2020, his performances earned him a scholarship and joined us full-time for the 2020/21 season, his intake including current players Charles Sagoe Jr, Remy Mitchell and others such as Omari Hutchinson, Charlie Patino and Brook Norton-Cuffy.

“Quick, powerful and fiercely determined, his first season as a scholar was blighted by a serious hamstring injury, but he made up for it in his second, scoring four goals in 18 under-18 appearances and signed professional terms for the club at the end of that 2021/22 season.

“Billy went on to appear for us in the PL2 and EFL Trophy and proved to be an asset across the forward positions and even deputised in defence - his versatility illustrating his commitment to the coaching staff and his team. He enjoyed loan spells at Derby County and Eastbourne Borough and at the end of the 2023/24 season headed back to mis native south coast, signing for Hastings United -- prior to a move to Chichester City.

“As well as his significant talent, Billy will always be remembered for his love of the game, pride at representing our football club -- he once called the day he was spotted by our scouts as ‘the most Important of his life’ -- and a character beloved by teammates and coaches alike.”

Under-18s head coach Adam Birchall said: "I was never his head coach, but I use to take him for striker training. You see my face light up when I think about him. He was fully committed to getting better every day. I thought he had a real resilience about him as a person. He was able to take on board ideas and development areas and come up with his own.

"We had some fun days on the training pitch, practising his finishing. As a human being, he was an exceptional young man, and as a football player, he had a lot of talent. It's really, really sad. We're all thinking about his family right now, and our thoughts, prayers and love go out to them.”