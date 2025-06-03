Billy Wood is back at Hastings United – as manager of the women’s team.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood has returned to the Pilot Field – where he spent several years as chairman and chief executive – to head up a new era for the club’s women and girls’ players.

He will manage the women’s first team while Georgia Townsend steps into the role of head of the Girls’ Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Wood left the Pilot Field in 2023, he has had spells managing Haywards Heath Town in the Women’s National League and Eastbourne Borough Women – plus roles at AFC Uckfield Town and, most recently, Lancing.

Georgia Townsend and Billy Wood at Hastings United | Picture via HUFC

Townsend has been an integral part of the Girls’ Academy since its inception. Currently coaching two age groups, she will now lead the continued development and progression of young talent at the club.

Wood told the United website: “I’m happy to be back home. During my time away at other clubs, my proudest achievement was helping young players break into first team football, which laid the foundation for trophy success this season for that squad.

"At Hastings, whilst focused on building a competitive, attacking side we will be tasked with delivering a clear pathway for young talent to step up into senior football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Townsend said: “I am really excited to start the new role with the club. Having been a phase lead for the past year working alongside Craig Ottley, the Girls Academy has grown.

"We have lots of very enthusiastic and talented players across the age groups, all with the desire to pull on a Hastings shirt when they get to senior football.

"My role is to ensure that the girls footballing pathway at the club is fun and engaging whilst ensuring we continue to produce homegrown players to represent the women’s first team and beyond’.”

Wood’s appointment comes as Lee Carey gets stuck into the job of men’s first team manager as the club look for stability following a turbulent season which ended in relegation to the Isthmian south east division.