Billy Wood’s short spell as Lancing FC manager ends in resignation
Wood took over at the Isthmian south east club in February, leaving AFC Uckfield to replace Sam Morgan, who’d been sacked.
Morgan himself had only been in the post since earlier in the season, when he’d replaced Jamie Hollis.
The season was a disaster for Lancing and they ended bottom of the table with 22 points – condemning them to relegation back to the Southern Combination premier after several seasons at step four.
Wood was unable to turn around their fortunes and Lancing didn’t win a game between January 11 and the end of the league season. They also had a huge turnover of players during the campaign.
A short statement on the Lancing FC website on Thursday night said: “Billy Wood has informed us of his decision to step down a manager of Lancing FC with immediate effect.
"We would like to thank Billy for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him every success in his future endeavours. At this time we will be making no further comment.”
Wood added his own statement, saying: “I made the decision earlier this week to step down as Lancing manager.
"Results on the pitch haven’t been where we wanted them to be, but truthfully, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t see - things that made the role increasingly difficult and, in the end, untenable. “I want to say a big thank you to Barry, Barry Leigh, Terry, both Daves, Ron, Tony, Brian, and Shane for their support throughout. Also to the staff at Culver Road for making me feel so welcome. And to my own staff - who, despite the huge limitations we faced, always went above and beyond - I’m hugely grateful. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a season, both professionally and personally. 38 games, 38 chances to grow and learn. Now it’s time to take a step back, reflect, and see what comes next.”
Wood added this quotation: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
