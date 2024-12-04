David Birmingham and Craig Robson have taken interim charge of team affairs at Bognor Regis Town as the club look to appoint a new manager after the departure of Robbie Blake.

The duo took the reins at training this week and will be at the helm on Saturday when bottom-of-the-table Rocks travel to Dartford for an Isthmian premier division encounter.

Blake left Nyewood Lane on a mutually-agreed basis last Saturday after a 7-1 thrashing at home to Chatham Town. Now Birmingham, a coach under Blake, and Robson, a current member of the playing squad but out for the season with a serious knee injury, have been tasked to hold the fort while the process of recruitment for the position takes place.

Rocks supremo Jack Pearce says he has spoken to a number of candidates and although he realises the need to act promptly he is prepared to act with due diligence to ensure Bognor get the right man for the job.

David Birmingham is joint interim boss of the Rocks | Picture: Lyn Phillips

He said: "We have obviously got plenty to think about. It's important we act as swiftly as possible, of course, but at the same time, and more importantly I think, we need to allow the process to take place in a thorough manner so that we can recruit a manager for this season and the immediate challenge we face, but also for the future.

Pearce said he would personally like to place on record his thanks to Blake for his commitment and effort to the cause during his tenure, adding that his efforts were massively hampered by injuries to key players such as Robson, Tommy Block, Lucas Pattenden and Ben Anderson.

He added: “Robbie was very unlucky, you can’t get away from that. When you lose influential players from your squad the impact can be huge. It's not just at our level. Look at Manchester City of late."

Following Blake out of the Nye Camp exit is coach Will Hendon, appointed to replace Jamie Howell last month, and attacker Charlie Lambert has also left to re-sign for fellow league strugglers Whitehawk.

Craig Robson joins David Birmingham as joint interim manager | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Meanwhile, central defender Amadou Jallow has extended his loan from Havant & Waterlooville. But Rocks will be without striker Siya Ligendza, who netted against Chatham, at Dartford. The forward, on loan from Eastbourne Borough, isn't available for the trip to Kent after picking up a booking that earns him a one-game suspension.