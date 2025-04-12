Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey is only focusing on today’s upcoming tie against Leyton Orient – and ignoring who might do what at the top of the table.

The Reds are looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Peterborough and Stevenage when they host Leyton Orient this afternoon (Sat April 12), with the gap to the sides outside the relegation zone being siz points.

With time running out, Crawley desperately need three points if they are going to have any hope of surviving.

At the other end of the League One table, Birmingham have the chance of winning the league without even playing.

Birmingham City celebrate promotion to the Sky Bet Championship following their Sky Bet League One win at Peterborough on Tuesday (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

If Wrexham fail to beat Wigan away from home, then the Blues will return to the Championship as L1 champions.

If Wrexham do defeat Wigan, then Birmingham have the chance to wrap the title up at home to Crawley on Good Friday.

But Lindsey is not taking any notice of the title and promotion race. He said: “We only take one game at a time, we won't be looking at Birmingham City yet, we will be looking solely at Leyton Orient.

“We're kind of running out of games for in order for us to get the points we need to get, so the next game is the most important one and we've got to try and win every single game.

"If we win every single game between now and the end of the season there's a massive chance that we stay in the division. If we don't then there's a massive chance we don't – so that's what we've got to do.

"The next challenge is in the shape of Leyton Orient and that's what we've got to do and then if we get the three points from there, then we march on to he next game and the next game after that – and so on and so forth – and that's the way we've got to approach it, simple as that.”

It will not be an easy game this weekend, with Leyton Orient also having something to play for with five games left. They sit in ninth, five points off Reading in sixth place and the final play-off slot.

With games against these big teams coming up, Lindsey is going to use it to his team’s advantage, saying they will improve from playing the top sides.

He said: "They (Orient) have had a great season so far and they're looking at the results on Tuesday night as they'll probably still think that they can make the play-offs and rightly so. They're going to be going for it

“I think it's good that my team get exposure to playing against good sides like Leyton Orient, obviously we got Birmingham next as well, so I think it's good for my team to play against these teams, it'll only improve us moving forward.”