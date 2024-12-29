Birmingham City game offers a chance for Crawley Town players to showcase themselves in front of the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Elliot believes that Crawley Town’s game against Birmingham City is a ‘feature game’ as it is the only game available on Sky Sports on Monday night.

Sky Sports + was created before the start of the season in order to give fans in the EFL the opportunity to watch their side at least 20 times a season which is more than ever before.

While Elliot himself is familiar with the cameras and large crowds due to his time at Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United, his players are not and will be hoping to impress the potential millions who could be watching at home.

“If you want to play at the top level, that's exactly what you've got to deal with every week. In the Premier League, there's people watching, scrutinising all the time and the lads will get a glimpse of that on Monday” said Elliot.

The Broadfield Stadium will be packed full of fans and Sky Sports cameras on Monday night | Picture: Mark Dunford

He continued: “The big thing for me is the reaction from Peterborough, not in terms of the performance, because I thought the performance overall was good, but understanding why we've lost the game, which is a game we should have won and on reflection and watching it back we should have defended moments better. I don't want to take anything away from Peterborough because they're a good team and their front three causes problems, but we've got to learn to deal with that.

“We're going to come up against 16 very good players on Monday, but I think it's a really good test for us and I think it's something that we have to attack. I think we'll have massive regrets if we go there and we don't give an account of ourselves in this sort of game on telly. Ultimately, there's still three points to play for and we want to get the three points.

Similarly to the EFL League Two Play-off final that Crawley won, this game offers a potential showcase opportunity for the players who may be less recognized therefore Elliot has reiterated the importance of his side giving their all.

He said: “They're not stupid and I think, there's always going to be a selfish part as a player where you think, I want to go and showcase myself now and, for your family, for your friends and everything. You don't get the opportunity to do that as much in, League One, League Two so to be able to go out there and play, it's the only game on Sky, so it's a feature game.

“It means that there's a bit more on it and I think the big thing for me is, I'll be saying to the lads, when the whistle goes, don't regret anything in terms of leaving anything out there because all the work they've put in where people aren't watching or focusing on us and the run we've been on and how we've played, let's make sure that we showcase that and keep improving.

“It's not just about a one-off game, it's not a cup game, it's about us continuing our development since we've come in and the improvements that we've seen and putting a couple of things right from Peterborough as well.”