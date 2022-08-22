Birmingham City held as Lewes start Women's Championship campaign with point

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was definitely a game for the goalkeepers, as both Lucy Thomas and Sophie Whitehouse – especially the latter – produced a number of top saves to preserve their respective clean sheets.

The Blues are playing their first second-tier campaign since 2001-02 following relegation from the Barclay's Women's Super League last season, while the Rooks – who gave starts to five summer signings – finished 8th in the Championship last time out.

The first clear-cut chance of the game came on 15 minutes, when Thomas had to be alert to tip a header from Amelia Hazard over the bar.

Lewes and Birmingham City emerge to start their new league season | Picture: James Boyes

Chances were at a premium during a tight first half, but the Blues almost took the lead within 30 seconds of the restart. Martha Harris – one of six debutants in the Birmingham lineup – seared through the Lewes defence, but the resulting shot was saved by Whitehouse.

Harris came close again 18 minutes later, dragging a close-range shot wide of the mark, as Darren Carter’s side started to grow into the game. They almost snatched the three points right at the death, as Libby Smith was played through on goal but shot straight at Whitehouse, before a shot from the resulting corner rebounded off the crossbar.

But neither side were able to break the deadlock, meaning that Birmingham are still winless at home in any competition since January.