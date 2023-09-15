Birmingham City point must be starting point for Lewes in Championship

Manager Scott Booth will be hopeful the only way is up for Lewes after they claimed their first point of the Women’s Championship season.

A 0-0 Dripping Pan draw was a step in the right direction for the Rooks last Sunday after defeats in their opening two matches.

Having lost 4-1 at home to Southampton and 2-0 at Durham, Booth spoke before the clash with Birmingham of the need to improve.

He told the Lewes website: “I think in both (the first two) games we’ve been competitive, it’s not been a situation where we’ve felt we’ve been outclassed in any way, we’ve also have our own chances.

Scott Booth with Lewes Women after they took a point off Birmingham City | Picture by James Boyes

“The issue for us is that we have to be more clinical when we do get those chances.

“We understand that there’s not a lot in any games in this league, every game is winnable, so we have to keep going into these matches with that mentality.

“We’ve had a tough start to the campaign, obviously a tough away game last week and an even tougher opening game against Southampton.”

Lewes head to Sheffield United – who like the Rooks have only one point so far – this Sunday.

Booth will have been encouraged by the defensive display in the Birmingham draw but will remain concerned at the side’s firepower.

That should be boosted by new signing Kate Mooney.

Booth said: “Kate will bring some good physicality, good in the air, a poacher in the box, so she’s a bit different to anything we have in our squad at the moment and our squad needs the depth.

“The squad needs to be strengthened and and hopefully we can do that more before the window closes but Kate definitely improves the squad and brings us something a bit different.”

Booth insisted his squad was still learning.

“It’s without doubt a challenge, you’ve got a brand new squad, a lot of new players, and we know we have to keep working at it across the season,” he said.

“It’s not just going to click all of a sudden … it’s something we have to continually work on as a team. As the season goes on we will get stronger and stronger.