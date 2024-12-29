Birmingham City will get promoted this year, but it's not all about the money, says Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has suggested the reason Birmingham will get promoted is because of their work rate – as well as their cash.

The gap between Crawley Town and Birmingham City is huge. According to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, Reds market value is the lowest in League One and stands at €5.18m. On the contrary, the Blues have a staggering market value of €42.50m which is almost double of Huddersfield Town who are the second highest in League One.

As well as this Birmingham smashed the transfer record for a player in this division when they signed Jay Stansfield from Fulham for a reported £15 million.

Elliot did not shy away from the differences between the two sides but is hoping that his side can pull off a remarkable win on Monday night.

Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City FC celebrates scoring a penalty during the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Bristol Rovers FC at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park on December 14, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

He said: “I think the big thing I can say from watching them this year is that you can have all the finances in the world and we've seen it so many times and you can have the best players but unless they're not willing to work and they're not willing to buy into what the managers do, I think that's why they are the best team because not only have they got the best players but they're playing good football, they're playing aggressively, the players are all bought in, the manager sets the team up so well, they can be quite fluid in what they do.

“They can be direct, they can obviously play some of the best passes in football, they're really brave when they play out so it's going to be really hard to stop and I think that's the biggest compliment because when you're expected to get promoted and win the league, I've been there before with Newcastle, Watford and Charlton, it comes with a different type of pressure so I have a lot of respect to Birmingham for what they're doing.”

Currently the Blues are second in the table and have only lost two games in the league so far this season meaning it will be a tough task for Crawley to get a positive result.

“It's obviously been an excellent start for them and I'm pretty certain they will get promoted, especially with January around the corner, I imagine they'll strengthen again” Elliot said.

He continued: “ However, all we can concentrate on is ourselves and what I'm going to concentrate on is how we can be aggressive in our way, and how we can just keep adding a few more notches to our performance.

“Our bottom line has raised massively since we've come in, to the point where we lose against Peterborough and, I can accept how we lost on Saturday, I don't like it and I think there's things we can do better but I can accept if we're going to go down, that's the way you go down, you go down by taking the game to the opposition, by making your mistakes, not by them punishing you through overrunning you.

“We're just trying to get the identity of the team, we're just trying to get the compactness and we're just trying to get the structure right so that we're always in games and we're always looking to progress and get forward and as long as I see that I'll always be happy. In football, you win, you lose but as long as you're consistently getting better and you're keeping the standards, that's all we ask for.”