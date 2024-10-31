Danny Bloor is bitterly disappointed Hastings United have dispensed with his services before he had time to make his mark.

United are looking for a new manager after telling Bloor – five months after appointing him – they wanted a change.

Bloor is first to admit it’s been a tough start to the season, but told the Observer he felt he’d been starting to lay foundations of a bright future, adding to the squad and developing young stars.

Hastings are 16th in the Isthmian premier with three wins, three draws and five losses. They won three ties in total in the FA Cup and FA Trophy before disappointing exits.

Bloor told us: “It was out of the blue. I had a phone call at 5.30pm on Sunday from Ben White saying the club wanted to go in a different way.

"I feel it’s very premature. I was given a two-year contract and part of my remit was to bring young players through and I was doing that. It’s not an overnight job.

"Only last week I’d signed Finn O’Mara and Callum Barlow. Both were players I felt would be very important in improving the team.

"At Hadley on Saturday (where the Us lost 4-3 in the Trophy) I had six players missing.

"I’ve been around football long enough to know these decisions happen. But with the budget we had I felt we were moving in the right direction. Had results not improved it would have been different, but it was early days.

"Nothing surprises me in football but I was disappointed with the decision and the manner in which it was given to me.”

Bloor is as ‘hungry as ever’ and hopes to land a new management role. His parting message to United? “As a human being, I wish everyone there all the best.”

The club said: “We can confirm we have mutually agreed to part company with our men’s first team manager Danny Bloor with immediate effect.

"The club wishes Danny all the best for the future and would like to thank him for all of his hard work and dedication… Sean Ray and Bobbi Deegan will take temporary charge of first team affairs until further notice.”

We have asked the club for further comment on the Bloor decision and what happens now.

United have no game this weekend but host Whitehawk on Tuesday.