The Rocks lost 1-0 and 2-1 leads and had to share the points with Cray Wanderers at a chilly Nyewood Lane.

It was an entertaining draw in which Cameron Black and Dan Gifford netted or Bognor. But it means only two points from their past three home games as they struggle to break into the top half of the Isthmian premier table.

Early on Nathan Odokonyero ran on to a long forward ball by Craig Robson to win a corner on the left. Josh McCormick crossed it but it was headed away at the near post. For Cray Yahaha Bamba ran on the break to square to Mitchell Chapman in space but he rattled the post with his shot after beating the dive of Toby Steward.

Odokonyero did well to neatly round his marker to win a corner again on the left. McCormick's corner was somehow deflected away. Then Isaac Olaniyan's forward ball drifted into the box but Black's glancing header was denied by Shaun Rowley.

Bognor and Wanderers do battle | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Sinn'kaye Christie had to be treated and replaced on 17 minutes for an injury and Sam Skeffington came on. On 20 minutes Bognor had the ball in the net. Gifford converted Hani Berchiche's cross on the volley. The goal didn't count, though, as Gifford was offside.

Olaniyan was charged off the field and into the advertising hoardings but somehow the Cray player didn't receive a booking. The physio checked on Olaniyan after he fell, crashing onto his right arm. Black was back to deny Bamba off the line with his strike as Steward was beaten.

Then Berchiche scooped a cross in from the right and he found Gifford again but he headed it over the bar on 27 minutes. Bamba had beaten Joe Rabbetts to get a swift ball square but it was Thomas Perry slipped as he received the ball behind him and Bognor were able to clear.

Bamba played it square into the area but Anthony Cook hit it over on the turn. Black received a headed ball through by Bamba but the short clearance fell directly to Samuel Wood but he sent it well wide from 25 yards out.

Bognor got the opening goal on 42 minutes. McCormick chipped the ball deftly over the defence to Black, who neatly turned with one foot on the ball before superbly slotting it beyond Rowley.

Soon after, Bognor were on the attack again. McCormick received the ball outside the box before he stroked it high over the crossbar in first half stoppage time. HT 1-0

Perry had to receive lengthy treatment on the halfway line as he took a knock shortly after the restart. Black was back to deny Bamba's forward run and made a decent stop with a sliding challenge. Bamba struck one wide with a bouncing effort Jdfte Tanga dug out a low cross from the byline.

Cray got an equaliser on 54 minutes. Danny Bassett did well to speed into space on the left before squaring it along the deck for Skeffington to shoot home with his first touch.

The scores were level for all but two minutes – then Gifford nodded in Berchiche's cross on 56 minutes to give the Rocks the lead again.

Perry went sliding into try to win the ball but caught Steward as he went to gather it on the deck. Perry went into the book. Clunis replaced Perry on 59 minutes for the visitors.

Bassett's shot was pushed partially out by Steward but on the follow up he lost possession and in the process tripped Bamba. The referee was well placed to give the penalty. Cook sent the ball low into the bottom corner with Steward diving the wrong way, making it 2-2.

Bamba used his pace to move into the area but from a tight angle smashed the ball high over the bar.

Olaniyan hit a ball in but Gifford diverted it off the bar after bouncing up off the turf. Berchiche was on the back post but couldn't convert it on 73 minutes. Bognor felt the ball had crossed the line from Gifford's chance but neither the referee or linesman saw it or gave it. Matt Paterson replaced Olaniyan on 74 minutes for Bognor.

Paterson was soon involved as he knocked on a long clearance to Gifford to run on to. He did so before shooting low at goal towards the near post. Rowley saved it. Cray responded with their own chance straight away. Cook ran down rhe right flank before belting it over the bar from 25 yards out. Tanga went into the book on 80 minutes for a poor tackle on Paterson.

Bedchiche found Gifford on the overlap down the left. But Gifford hit his cross straight through the area.

A great chance for Bognor went begging as Harvey Whyte's low ball square fell to Tom Bragg who belted it over the bar on 84 minutes. Bradley Lethbridge came on for Odokonyero and Cray made a change to replace the injured Tanga for Ben Krauhaus both on 86 minutes.

Steward saved from point blank range as Bamba met Clunis's cross. Then Lethbridge then responded by speeding down the left to cross the ball low into the area but Paterson steered it wide of the near post.

Right at the end, in a nervy five minutes of stoppage time, it was Cook who swirled the ball well over the crossbar from outside the box.

Rocks travel to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday (1pm).

Rocks: Steward, McCormick (Howick 90), Rabbetts, Bragg, Black, Robson, Whyte, Olaniyan (Paterson 74), Odokonyero (Lethbridge 86). Subs not used: Crane, Holland.

