The Rooks had been frustrated by a stubborn Rovers defence and excellent goalkeeping from Shanell Salgado, seeing multiple chances saved in the opening 45 minutes before Howells broke the deadlock with a powerful strike from outside the box that nestled in the top corner.

In a game in which Rovers created very little themselves, a goal always seemed like it would be enough for Lewes to claim all three points and there was little sign of a response from the away side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be the perfect result for Lewes at The Dripping Pan as they leapfrogged Durham into seventh place, following their 2-0 defeat against Charlton.

Paula Howells sets off to celebrate her goal v Blackburn - which turned out to be the winner | Picture: James Boyes

The Rooks came close to scoring after just seven minutes when Ellie Mason rounded the goalkeeper following a clever ball in from Natalie Johnson, but the angle proved too tight, and the effort went agonisingly wide of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be the best chance of the opening half an hour, before Mason again came close when her effort was saved at the near post after 35 minutes.

Blackburn’s only chance of note came from a corner five minutes later when Jade Richards connected beautifully with the delivery, but Sophie Whitehouse was up to the task and pulled out an outstanding save.

There were few chances for either side in the second half, and it appeared the game would be heading towards a goalless stalemate, but Howells pulled out a sublime effort to give her side the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes later it could have been 2-0 for the home side when Emily Kraft was sent clean through on goal by Mason, but she was unable to get a proper connection on the ball and it proved to be a comfortable save for Salgado.

However, the damage was done, and the Rooks had done enough to secure an important win.