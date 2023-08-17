Blake predicts exciting season after Bognor Regis Town share six with Carshalton

Battling Bognor earned a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Carshalton Athletic that gave manager Robbie Blake the feeling that the Rocks are in for an exciting campaign.

Blake was delighted his side fought back to lead 3-2 after trailing 2-1 at the break at the MKM Arena on Tuesday night but ultimately there was a little regret that the three points couldn't be claimed.

Goals from Craig Robson, Lucas Pattenden and Tommy-Lee Higgs looked as if they were going to be enough for the hosts to claim the victory after the disappointment of losing 1-0 at Chatham Town in the Isthmian premier division opener on Saturday.

But a late goal from sub Aaron Lamont denied Blake's men the spoils yet the gaffer remained philosophical about the result -- and urged his charges to take the positivity into saturday's home game with Hastga United.

Bognor on the attack v Carshalton - it finished 3-3 at Nyewood Lane | Picture: Tommy McMillan

He said: "One point from six isn't a true reflection of how we have played in the two matches we have had so far, to my mind. But to accentuate the positive, as I always try to do, I can already see progression in what is essentially a new group of players. I think we are in for an exciting season.

"For the neutral the 3-3 draw must have been a great watch. And for periods of the game, I liked what I saw. Yes, the reality is that there were spells where we weren't doing the things that we wanted to do in terms of controlling the game. But let's face it, Carshalton are a strong team. Don't forget they have scored eight goals in their first two games so you can see they have power up front, are well organised and make it difficult for you to play against them. Those are the tests we need to grow -- and we are growing, believe me.

"I was particularly pleased with the way the players listened to what we told them at half-time and we came back and got ourselves 3-2 ahead having gone in to the break unlucky to be 2-1 down, with the visitors scoring just before the break. It's always a hammer blow when that happens so for the lads to respond in the way they did to get our noses back in front was hugely encouraging.

"Our work ethic was brilliant and the team unity was spot on; if we can eradicate individual errors -- always something that is hard to do and so unpredictable -- then we will continue to make progress.

"It's worth noting that we gave Dan Smith 90 minutes on Tuesday and he battled on heroically but in all honesty, on reflection, it must have been hard for him given how little game time he has had so far this season through injury. It says a lot for Dan's character and resilience that he was happy to continue for the cause and augurs well for the future. He will be potent for us, believe me.

"Sam Burgess, who we managed to bring in from AFC Bournemouth U21s, hasn't played a full game for four months so he was another lad who gave his all despite not quite being there with match fitness. And credit to him.