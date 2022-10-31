The Rocks players celebrate Nathan Odokonyero's second - the winner - at Weston | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Bognor go into the second round draw thanks to a gritty fightback in the second half after trailing 1-0 five minutes in to this thrilling encounter against the Southern Premier South side in North Somerset.

Nathan Odonokyero grabbed the goals that gave the visitors the triumph -- but it was very much a terrific team performance that handed Blake's troops the victory.

The Rocks fell behind after a mix-up at the back allowed Ellis Watts to steal in and drill past Toby Steward. And it was the on-loan Pompey youngster who kept Bognor in the tie with an outstanding double save just before the break.

Bognor emerged as a different side as the second half unfolded with more purpose to their attacks and a renewed resoluteness in the rearguard, which was marshalled superbly by the colossal Craig Robson.

Isaac Olaniyan signalled the visitors' intent with a screamer that cannoned off the bar on 56 minutes. On-loan Pompey winger Alfie Bridgman replaced Luke Robinson on 54 minutes and the Fratton Park youngster gave the Rocks a threat down the right. And so it was that Bridgman worked his magic to send in a delicious ball into the box on 72 minutes and the ever-eager Odokonyero gleefully steered the ball home for 1-1.

Brad Lethbridge, struggling to get in trim to merit more game time, came on for the hard-working Tom Chalaye on 71 minutes and had an immediate impact. Lethbridge has a residual dynamism and although he may not be able to sustain the natural talent over long periods given his fitness battle, he is able to provide breath-taking flashes of his ability -- and setting up the second goal was one such episode.

He burst down the left on 77 minutes and switched from pace to poise to deliver an enticing ball that Odokonyero deftly nodded beyond home keeper Max Harris for 2-1.

Blake was thrilled with the victory. He told Rocks Radio's Peter Kelly-Sullivan: "It's a great win, we have a team that work their socks off and work hard for the badge. We're into the next round and it's great.

"We showed great bravery, great courage playing against a very, very good team. But we are a good team too when we want to be and we caused them problems in the second half. We had to ask more questions in the final third, we made some changes and it worked. And Nathan, again... he scores goals!

"Toby Steward's double save just before half time was massive, he's had a very good game.

"In the first half we were playing passes with hope but without conviction and we said at half-time, we have got to show a bit more bravery. I was really pleased with Brad, look at the guy and just think what he could be if he looks after himself properly and we are hoping that will be the making of him because he will understand we won't have 10 minutes of him, we'll have 90 minutes."

Blake reserved special praise for rubber helmet-clad Robson, who defied the odds to play despite a nasty head wound picked up in the 3-2 defeat at Billericay last week.

Blake added: "I can't speak highly enough of Craig. That's what it's all about. We've got some really good lads in the dressing room and I said to the lads, 'look at Robbo, he typifies that spirit'. He didn't need to play. He's got a four-inch gash on his head. He's buying rugby head gear just to play. That to me means more than the result, and I mean that -- because he just a great lad and we are so, so lucky to have him at this football club."