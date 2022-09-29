Blake wants more of same as Bognor Regis Town head to Canvey Island

The Rocks manager wants Bognor to replicate the powerful performance that earned them a 3-0 victory over the Londoners at Nyewood Lane last time out.

It gave the Nye Camp outfit four points from six after the 2-2 midweek draw at Kingstonian, and left Blake in buoyant mood yet still keen to emphasise the need for more of the same from his charges.

Two goals from Nathan Odokonyero, one from the penalty spot, and a sweet strike from Isaac Olaniyan were enough to pick up the win. Yet after surveying the easy-on-the-eye display Blake deduced his side, although not exactly profligate, should have chalked up a higher score.

The Rocks put Wingate under pressure | Picture: Trevor Staff

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It was a convincing win in the end and we are obviously very pleased but I think we could have had more goals in the second half after what was an excellent first half from the boys. We still need a bit more composure in the final third but that will come with our young side. I’m not nit-picking but you always want to be better and this is an area that we can certainly improve in.

"That’s not to deny the boys all the credit they deserve. I believe Nathan has 10 goals in all competitions so far this season and he is getting better all the time. Isaac's goal was all you want as a manager with the excellent build-up and the clean sheet is obviously very pleasing, too.

"Now we go to Canvey and I've told the players that we must once again repeat the kind of performance and if we can do that then there is no reason we don’t have a decent chance of getting something from the game."

Rocks will be without defender Calvin Davies and midfielder Leon Baker through suspension and it looks like captain Harvey Whyte is out for another ten days or so with an ankle issue. Also missing will be Jake Flannigan, who is once again struggling to overcome various injuries that have been a cause of real frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Blake added: "We want to get the skipper back in the mix for his leadership and footballing abilities. With Jake, it's frustrating because he is a great lad and a fantastic footballer. We'll have to wait to see with him as to when he might be back for us.”