Blake’s Bognor assessment: There’s progress – but we need settled side

Blake is still moulding his squad – and has now added wideman Luke Robinson on loan from Worthing in an effort to add more attacking spark to the team.

The Rocks exited the FA Cup last Saturday, battling well but losing 2-0 at home to National South side Hampton and Richmond at Nyewood Lane. Now it’s time to focus on their Isthmian premier campaign.

And after a depleted line-up earned a 2-2 draw away to Kingstonian on Wednesday night – see a report and picture gallery here – they host Wingate and Finchley on Saturday.

Rocks players celebrate the opener against Kingstonian | Picture: Trevor Staff

A mixed start to the season has left the Rocks in mid-table and Blake wants form to pick up.

He said: “I can certainly see progress but there are good things we’re doing and bad things.

"You’ll always get that from a team as young as ours but we need over time to become more consistent.

"We played really well in the FA Cup without scoring, although we did have chances. I feel apart from Horsham, we’ve been a match for everyone we’ve played. Against the physical teams we have to do better but I think as the make-up of the squad settles, more consistency will come.”

Blake is delighted to bring in Robinson, who made his Worthing debut in their win at the Nye Camp last December.

The Bermudan international, 23, who had a short spell with the Rocks in 2018, has signed dual registration forms. He acts as cover while on-loan Pompey winger Alfie Bridgman is away on international duty with Malta U19s. Blake said: "Luke has loads of talent and we are looking forward to working with him. He has not had as much game time as he would like at Worthing and the challenge for him now is to get that with us.”

The Rocks are injury-hit at present, with skipper Harvey Whyte absent and Craig Robson and Josh McCormick among those carrying niggles.