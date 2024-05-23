Block is a Rock again after Hibernian, Woking, Hampton and Dartford spells

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bognor Regis Town manager Robbie Blake says he is delighted the club has pulled off a huge signing with the capture of Tommy Block.

Versatile Block, 24, has penned a deal at Nyewood Lane despite overtures from a host of rival clubs and Blake is understandably chuffed he did so.

He said of former Rocks ace Block, who left Dartford at the end of last season: “It’s great news for the club — Tommy knows the club inside out from his time with us before and I’m sure the excellent relationship he had with the supporters and everyone here has helped him make his decision.

“Tommy has such great versatility and can play full-back, in central defence or midfield and at our level having a player who can do that and with his strength and experience, that can be huge. I’d like to add that we must thank Jack Pearce and everyone who helped make this move possible.”

Tommy Block in action for the Rocks in 2018-19 | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Block said he was thrilled to be back, adding: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be back again — it’s been a long time coming for sure. I can’t wait to be playing under Robbie and Jamie again and playing back at home in front of the fans! I look toward to seeing what the season brings — hopefully promotion… up the Rocks!”

Block started his career in academies and featured as a youth player for Brighton, Havant & Waterlooville and Woking.

He left the Rocks in 2019 to sign for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian and after 18 months in Scotland, he moved back south and joined Woking. Block then joined Hampton & Richmond in 2022 before joining the Darts.

Block’s decision comes on the back of defender Spencer Spurway, keeper Ryan Hall and forward Jasper Mather agreeing to put pen to paper on deals to keep them at the club for next season.

Tommy Block in action for Hibernian | Picture by Tommy McMillan