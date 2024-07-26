Bloor happy with Hastings as they work towards trio of Sussex derbies in league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Bloor says he is enjoying Hastings United’s pre-season programme – and feels they’re on course to be ready for the three Sussex derbies which will mark their Isthmian premier kick-off.

The Us won their latest friendly 4-0 at Eastbourne Town in midweek and Bloor says he can see plenty of positive signs in their performances so far.

They continue their build-up at Lancing tomorrow, then host Brighton U21s next Wednesday (7.45pm) and Southampton U21s tomorrow week (3pm).

And they now know they will start their league campaign by facing two of the other five Sussex sides in the Isthmian premier – they’ll host Horsham on August 10, visit Whitehawk on August 13 and entertain Bognor on August 17.

After the Eastbourne Town v Hastings Utd match played in honour of Roger Lee and Joe Knight, relatives of both presented the trophy to United's Kian Moynes | Picture: Josh Claxton

Bloor said: “We, as a new management team, have been getting to know the boys and they’ve been getting to know us.

"We’re enjoying it but we won’t be getting carried away by anything. It’s pre-season and it’s all about getting ready for August 10 and that first league game.”

Bloor is content with how the squad is developing and said two or three signings of players who’d featured in pre-season matches were imminent within the next week.

He said a line-up with ‘proper players’ like Davide Rodari, Adam Lovatt, Jack Dixon, Sam Cruttenden and Kane Penn was always going to be competitive.

And it was now about tweaking things to make sure the balance of the squad was right.

The manager is relaxed about starting the league campaign with three all-Sussex matches, saying: “We’ll play everyone at some point!”

Bloor was pleased United were part of a nice non-league occasion at Eastbourne Town on Tuesday, when the teams played in memory of two local stalwarts, Roger Lee and Joe Knight.

Kian Moynes, United skipper on the night, was presented with the Roger Lee Trophy afterwards.

The match finished with a 4-0 victory for Hastings and fans saw United prosper with the core of last season’s side and some impressive additions.