Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hastings United have already gone some way to banishing the memories of their sorry FA Cup exit at Cray Wanderers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And boss Danny Bloor is delighted by the attitude his players have shown since that low point to secure league and FA Trophy victories.

Bloor was scathing about their efforts in the 3-0 Cup loss away to the Wands but has been massively heartened by the two performances that have followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United built on a 3-2 home Isthmian premier win over Chatham when they went to Leatherhead last Saturday in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy and came from a goal down at the break to win 2-1.

Hastings United have won two from two since crashing out of the FA Cup | Picture: Hayley Smith

Sub Tommie Fagg was the hero – scoring twice within five minutes of his 64th-minute introduction to send Bloor’s men through to the first round.

Bloor said: “It was a competitive game. We were 1-0 down at half-time but in the second half we dug deep and I think it’s the first time this season we’ve come from behind to win a game.

"It was a nice follow-up to the win against Chatham."

Bloor played down talk that bringing on Fagg was a managerial masterstroke, saying: “I don’t know about that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We brought him on and he scored with his first touch, then he got what turned out to be the winner.

"We left him out last Tuesday (against Chatham) but his attitude. commitment and everything has been A1 and he’s an important player for us.

"We’re never going to get anywhere with just 11 players and he was our matchwinner. Job done and we’re in the hat for the next round.”

Hastings will go to Hadley in the first round proper of the Trophy on Saturday, October 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, the 13th-placed Us visit seventh-placed Dulwich Hamlet tomorrow and have league games with Cheshunt (H) and Cray Wanderers (A) to squeeze in.

Bloor said: “It’ll be really good to go as far as we can in the Trophy. Now we have a tough league game away at Dulwich on Saturday. The games are coming thick and fast.”

The Sussex Senior Cup R2 tie at home to Shoreham – rained off on Tuesday – will now take place on October 22.