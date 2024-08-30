Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Bloor reflected on two bank holiday defeats for Hastings United and said: We got what we deserved from one – but not the other.

United looked well below par in losing 2-0 at Potters Bar on Saturday – but were much brighter and unlucky not to get any reward when losing 2-1 at home to Folkestone in front of a huge crowd on Monday.

Bloor said Potters Bar – where they suffered their first loss of the season – was a ‘really bad day at the office’. But he was heartened by the effort shown against Invicta – particularly after they went 2-0 down.

Davide Rodari converted a penalty, won by Freddie Legg, who livened things up when he came on, to pull it back to 2-1 with 25 minutes left.

Hastings United fail to gather any points over the holiday weekend | Picture: Hayley Smith

And United had another good shout for a spot-kick turned down as they did everything but score an equaliser.

Bloor said of the Folkestone game: “It wasn’t the result we wanted but I thought in the second half, that was the best we’ve played all season.

"We passed the ball really well and I thought we were unfortunate not to at least get a share of the spoils. Perhaps on another day we might have got a point or even all three.

"So it was a disappointing result but I thought it was a good reaction from the boys after the disappointment on Saturday.

"In the first half I felt we were a bit tepid, a bit afraid, but after half-time it was certainly a different story and was much better.

“We’re five games in, two wins, two defeats and draw. We’re a new side and we’re evolving and there was certainly some food for thought."

It was another huge Pilot Field turnout on Monday – 1,751 watched – and Bloor said: "The big crowd was magnificent again and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

Now the Us dip their toes into FA Cup waters, with Redhill visiting the Pilot Field for a first qualifying round tie tomorrow.

The Surrey side play two steps below Hastings but are flying high in third place in the Combined Counties League premier south.

Bloor, who took Eastbourne Borough to a first round proper tie with Blackpool four seasons ago, said: “It will be a really tough game and we certainly won’t be under-estimating them. But we’re looking forward to playing in the greatest cup competition in the world.”