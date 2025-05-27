Danny Cashman has turned down Worthing’s offer of a new contract in a blow to their bid to make another strong bid for National League South promotion next year.

Cashman made his 100th appearance for the club in the play-off defeat to Maidstone United but that was the last Rebels fans will see of him in a Worthing shirt.

Although a number of players have left since the end of the season, this is the first departure of a player the Rebels would have wanted to be a key part of their plans for 2025-26.

The 24-year-old signed for the Rebels in September 2023 following the cancellation of his contract with Coventry City, having previously been highly rated at Brighton & Hove Albion during his time in the Seagulls’ academy.

Danny Cashman celebrates his stunning winner at Boreham Wood last season | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

He helped the club reach the play-off final in his first season, scoring in the 4-3 defeat to Braintree Town and ending the season with 16 goals in all competitions.

Handed the No10 shirt vacated by Ollie Pearce last summer, Cashman hit the 20-goal mark this season in 55 appearances.

Worthing FC said: “His two seasons at the club featured moments of magic and great goals, arguably the most memorable being the strike against Boreham Wood last September that saw him pick the ball up on the edge of his own box before travelling the length of the pitch, exchanging passes with Harrison Smith twice in the process, before calmly slotting home.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Danny for his contribution during his time here and wish him well for his future career.”

Goalkeepers Lewis Covolan and Chris Haigh and defenders Cameron Tutt and Joe Partington – the latter having retired – are others to have left in the past couple of weeks.