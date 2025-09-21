Goals from Tony Lee and Ashley Clarke saw the Stags run out 2-0 winners as the Hornets rued their wastefulness in front of goal in Saturday’s first-ever league meeting between the newly-promoted clubs.

Lee, the division’s top scorer, fired the visitors in front, rifling home from a corner just a minute before the half-time break.

Totton’s opener came after Charlie Hester-Cook had passed up a glorious first-half opportunity to put Horsham ahead. The midfielder dragged his effort wide despite having Reece Myles-Meekums open to his left.

Substitute Clarke poked home Totton’s second on 79 minutes as the hosts protested in vain for offside.

The loss sees the Hornets drop to 13th in the National League South standings.

Horsham are back at home this Saturday. They entertain Isthmian Premier outfit Folkestone Invicta in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked – and you can read all the latest from the Hornets in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

