BN Dons' delight as season brings host of trophies

BN Dons have had a season to savour after launching a Saturday team to compete alongside their Sunday side.

The Sunday team completed a clean sweep of the Sussex Sunday Football League competitions, winning the premier division for the first time in club’s history, along with the four available cup competitions, rounding off their most decorated season with five trophies.

The Saturday team, in their debut season, were also successful, rounding off the league campaign eight points clear of second-places PM Royals and securing promotion, taking the Mid Sussex League Division 2 trophy, and beginning their climb of the county football pyramid.

They accompanied the league title with the Somerville Cup, beating teams from the leagues above en route to the trophy; collecting a league/cup double in their first season.

The BN Dons Sunday side with their five trophies | Picture by Steve Mills

BN Dons hope for more of the same next season – they aim to improve the squad strength and depth with their eyes set on another promotion and closing the gap between Mid Sussex and county football league, aiming for success in MSFL Division 1.

The BN Dons Saturday side

