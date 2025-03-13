'Body on the line' - Crawley Town striker praised by boss despite Charlton defeat

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot praised forward Will Swan for his workate after Reds were defeated 1-0 by Charlton.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swan signed from Mansfield Town at the end of August and has been a huge part of Crawley’s plans so far this season featuring on 33 out of 36 occasions.

As well as this, he is currently Reds top goalscorer in the league with seven goals and has also assisted on three different occasions. In Crawley’s 1-0 defeat against the Addicks, Swan who has played out wide in recent weeks was the sole striker on Tuesday and struggled to get a touch on any crosses that were put in the box and find the target with his efforts at goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Elliot did not seem to mind and praised the forward for how much effort he puts in for the team. He said: “I thought Will [Swan] was brilliant. He put his body on the line. He worked so hard and he had a couple of opportunities that I think on another day he gets the contact right.

Crawley Town striker Will Swan in action against Charlton Athletic | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

“He might not have the highlights, he might not look like it, but he does the most work for the team. Every single week he gives everything and he's been a real credit.”

After serving their three match suspensions, both Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Tola Showunmi will be back in contention to face Huddersfield and Elliot is hoping that their return will bring some more goals for Crawley.

“Having Tola [Showunmi] and Rushy [Hepburn-Murphy] back will definitely help in terms of options. Rushy has had a good turn of form since the New Year and Tola obviously knows where the goal is and he's good physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one thing we do lack in terms of the forward players is that aerial threat and that's the disappointing thing when we get into those areas, not being able to have that extra aerial threat in terms of getting on the end of crosses when the teams do load the box.”