Bognor and Littlehampton set for Hampshire and Surrey trips - and Sussex's SCFL premier sides are Guernsey-bound

Sussex’s non-league football teams have been given their divisions and opponents for next season – and there are new destinations on the itinerary for many.

Bognor Regis Town and Littlehampton Town have been placed in the Isthmian League’s south central division for the 2025-26 – keeping them apart from the other seven Sussex sides at step four.

And many Sussex sides can start planning a trip to Guernsey – after the Channel Islanders were placed in the Southern Combination premier division for the nex season.

The Rocks and Marigolds will both be off to some new grounds – with the likes of AFC Portchester, Harrow Borough, Kingstonian and Raynes Park Vale also in the division – after being placed in the Isthmian League’s south central division rather than the south east.

There’s no move for Chichester City – who some thought may move into the Southern League premier south. They remain in the Isthmian premier where they’ll have Burgess Hill, Lewes and Whitehawk for company.

Into the Isthmian south east division go SCFL champions Hassocks and play-off winners Crowborough – with five other Sussex sides, East Grinstead, Three Bridges, Broadbridge Heath, Eastbourne Town and Hastings United (the latter relegated from the Isthmian premier with Bognor last month) – joining them.

Two Sussex National League South sides become three as Horsham move up alongside Worthing and Eastbourne Borough.

And next season’s SCFL premier division line-up welcomes Lancing and Steyning, both relegated, and Seaford and Forest Row, promoted. And… in a move that will have plenty of teams looking forward to getting airborne, Guernsey also move into the division.

Bognor will be in the Isthmian south central division next season - picture by Lyn Phillips

Into the SCFL Division 1 go relegated duo Saltdean and Loxwood and promoted Jarvis Brook, Ringmer and Old Walcountians.