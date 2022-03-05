Action from the Rocks' home Isthmian premier defeat to Bowers and Pitsea / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Bognor beaten by Bowers and Pitsea - match gallery

An early red card put Bognor up against it at home to Bowers and Pitsea - and even though the numerical disadvantage was evened up with a Bowers red card before 20 minutes were up.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 8:34 pm

The visitors won 2-0 to leave Bognor marooned in mid-table. Read the match report by Liam Goodley here and on this page and the ones linked, see pictures from the game by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. Get all the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

