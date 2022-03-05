Bognor beaten by Bowers and Pitsea - match gallery

The visitors won 2-0 to leave Bognor marooned in mid-table. Read the match report by Liam Goodley here and on this page and the ones linked, see pictures from the game by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. Get all the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.
1.
Action from the Rocks' home Isthmian premier defeat to Bowers and Pitsea / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
2.
Action from the Rocks' home Isthmian premier defeat to Bowers and Pitsea / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
3.
Action from the Rocks' home Isthmian premier defeat to Bowers and Pitsea / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
4.
Action from the Rocks' home Isthmian premier defeat to Bowers and Pitsea / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff