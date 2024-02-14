Bognor boss Blake welcomes award – and says Isthmian play-offs are aim
The Rocks won six games in row in the league after losing on New Year’s Day to surge right into the play-off picture.
Blake, whose side drew 1-1 with Cheshunt last Saturday and go to bottom side Kingstonian this weekend, said: “It’s always nice to be recognised when you are doing well, because management can be very hard.
"But this award is a reflection not just of my work here but also the endeavour of our coaching staff and of course playing squad as well.
"I have been getting congratulated, but I know the reality is that people are congratulating us as a club for the progress we have made and long may that continue.”
There were more than 1,000 at Nyewood Lane for the Cheshunt game and Blake added: “We feel that these are exciting times at the club, our gates are up considerably.
"There is a brilliant vibe at Nyewood Lane at the minute, and if we can harness the tremendous support we have been getting I don’t see any reason why we can’t push on and try to break into the top five, which means we have a chance, come the end of the season, of being involved in the play-offs. And that is definitely the target for this group of players this season.”