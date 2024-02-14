Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rocks won six games in row in the league after losing on New Year’s Day to surge right into the play-off picture.

Blake, whose side drew 1-1 with Cheshunt last Saturday and go to bottom side Kingstonian this weekend, said: “It’s always nice to be recognised when you are doing well, because management can be very hard.

"But this award is a reflection not just of my work here but also the endeavour of our coaching staff and of course playing squad as well.

Robbie Blake is the Isthmian premier manager of the month for January | Picture: Jason Brown

"I have been getting congratulated, but I know the reality is that people are congratulating us as a club for the progress we have made and long may that continue.”

There were more than 1,000 at Nyewood Lane for the Cheshunt game and Blake added: “We feel that these are exciting times at the club, our gates are up considerably.