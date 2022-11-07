Blake watched on as Bognor slipped to a disappointing reverse that looked highly unlikely after a bright opening. But in the final analysis it was a win that the home side thoroughly deserved.

The hosts took the lead on 25 minutes when Ade Cole fired past Toby Steward from the edge of the box after skipper Harvey Whyte, who is always willing to show for the ball in tight positions, had been unluckily dispossessed.

Confidence dropped and the goal undoubtedly upset the visitors' rhythm and the challenge for Blake's men was to bounce back before Gate took advantage of their uplift in confidence. But on-loan Dulwich Hamlet striker Ashley Nzala, making his debut, had other ideas.

The Rocks get forward at Margate - but they ended pointless | Picture: Tommy McMillan

He produced some quick-footed by-line wizardry to bamboozle the Rocks rear-guard and drilled home for 2-0 from close range on 36 minutes. It was a blow from which, ultimately, Bognor couldn't recover -- yet the battling qualities instilled in the side were evident throughout. And it was this spirited attitude that pleased Blake.

Nathan Odokonyero partnered Matt Paterson, making his debut after signing from Gosport Borough, up front and both forwards went close after the break as they tried to give the Rocks a goal to spark a comeback. Odokonyero had a header acrobatically tipped over by the excellent Daniel Jimadu and from the corner Paterson's header hit the post. Odokonyero also had a chance from a free-kick in a dangerous position with 10 minutes to go but he hit his effort well over the bar.

Blake refused to make excuses for a flat performance that came without the hugely influential Craig Robson in the side as he recovers from a nasty head injury. In came Cam Black to cover for him, on loan from Dorking Wanderers, and he managed to stand out as the visitors' best player, says the Nye Camp boss.

He said: "It was without doubt our worst performance of the season. Individual and collective errors cost us and they have to stop and we must find our consistency which is vital to being able to enjoy a good season. But I will say the players showed a will and desire despite not being at their best and that was encouraging. But overall you can’t escape from the fact that it was not good enough, simple as that.

"Cam came in and was our best player. He had one training session and wasn't too familiar with how we played and the ethos of the club but he did very well. Now we have to dust ourselves off and go again. We have two training sessions this week to get the defeat out of our systems and knowing the character of these players, I know this is something we can do. We have Corinthian Casuals at home on Saturday and we are looking for a big, positive reaction.

"I'll remind the players of just how well they played just a week before to beat a very good Weston-super-Mare side in the FA Trophy. We know how good we can be so let's get back that mindset."