The Rocks in FA Cup action against ray Wanderers at the weekend | Picture: Trevor Staff

The combative skipper will miss the replay at Bromley’s Hayes Lane on Wednesday following his knock late on in the first qualifying round tie that forced boss Robbie Blake to replace Whyte with Josh McCormick in the 90th minute of the stalemate.

Should Bognor beat Cray they will face Hampton & Richmond Borough in the draw for the next round, to be played on September 17.

One player who will be available for selection is midfielder Sam De St Croix after the FA overturned his red card picked up in the defeat at Horsham after the club appealed the dismissal and provided video footage of his alleged indiscretion supporting their claim. De St Croix’s ban would have meant he missed three league games but now he can be selected, starting with the Nye Camp clash with Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rocks utility man Robb – a former Pompey Academy player who had a loan spell with Brentford – has left the club – and is tipped to sign for Chichester City. And veteran defender Crane has signed duel registration forms with Wessex League side Horndean.

Boss Blake explained: “We have said goodbye to Ethan and we wish him all the very best as he pursues his career elsewhere. Ethan is a great lad and has bags of ability and he will find his feet and will do well in the game. He has served this club well and we are full of gratitude for his efforts.