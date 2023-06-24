They won the Sussex Girls’ Premier League with a victory against Worthing Town on the final day which took them above runners up Oakwood FC.
And the team went on to secure the double against previous Cup holders Hollingbury Hawks.
At a final played at Sussex FA HQ at Culver Road, Lancing, Bognor secured victory with two first-half goals from Isabelle E and Maria S for a 2-0 win – to the delight of the Bognor faithful.
The team went on to win the Worthing United six-a-side tournament the following week to make it three trophies in three weeks.
The successful Greens are looking for further sponsorship and additional players as they move to 11-a-side football next season. Contact Matt Swanson on 07900 584364 or [email protected]