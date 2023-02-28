The Rocks join Worthing and Brighton U23s in the last four after beating Bexhill 6-1 at Nyewood Lane thanks to goals by Dan Gifford, Nathan Odokonyero, an own goal by Jamie Thoroughgood, Josh McCormick (2) and Calvin Davies.
Tom Vickers scored a lovely consolation goal for Ryan Light’s team, who play two divisions below the Rocks.
In league action, Eastbourne Borough came from behind to win 2-1 at Taunton – with on-loan Southampton striker Luke Pearce scoring both – in National South.
Worthing had to settle for a point in the same division with a 1-1 draw at Chippenham, Mo Dabre their scorer.
In the Isthmian premier, Horsham are up to ninth after second half goals by Charlie Hester-Cook and Harvey Sparks earned a 2-0 win at Brightlingsea.
Chichester City are up to eighth in the Isthmian south east with a 4-1 win over Whitehawk at Oaklands Park – Kaleem Haitham, Connor Cody and Ethan Prichard (2) the scorers.
Three Bridges overcame Sheppey 3-1 thanks to strikes by Noel Leighton (2) and Brannon O'Neill but East Grinstead lost 3-0 at home to Cray Valley PM.
In the SCFL premier there were home wins for Broadbridge Heath, Crowborough, Peacehaven and Hassocks, and in division one Shoreham slipped to a surprise defeat to Selsey – their first reverse in the league this season – while Montpelier Villa, Billingshurst and Forest Row all won away from home.