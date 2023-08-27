Ryan Davidson returned to the starting XI with Lee Suk-jae, who picked up a shoulder injury in the Velocity Cup penalty shoot-out win against Broadbridge Heath last time out, on the bench alongside Isaac Bello, Conrad Honore, Joe Moore and Kyle O’Brien.

After a minute’s ovation for the two City stalwarts that passed away recently, Lancing defender Charlie Bennett’s drag back set up a neat move involving George Taggart, Charlie Gibson and Andrew Briggs – Bennett’s trick would feature three or four times in the half. Ben Pashley found Chi skipper Steve Hutchings with a decent pass but Hutchings’ ball to Ethan Prichard was a little firm and then Prichard’s lovely touch to control Kaleem Haitham’s feed led to a cross-cum-shot as he slipped past his marker.

Bennett did Joe Clarke with another drag back on five minutes before Lancing keeper Alieu Secka was off his line smartly to beat Clack to a super ping from Rob Hutchings. Next, the same player’s diag to Haitham was too heavy as was Alex Laing’s one towards Callum Dowdell.

Chichester City celebrate one of the goals that saw off Lancing at Nyewood Lane | Picture: Neil Holmes

Haitham was wiped out by Taggart on 10 – no booking according to referee Jonathan Pike, before further skill from Prichard allowed him to get a shot off which was blocked and Dunn dragged an effort just wide. Nice play by Man of the Match Clarke created another opportunity for Prichard but Secka was out sharply again to head clear on this occasion.

Davidson did well to win Chi a first corner in the 16th minute that Prichard took and failed to get past the first man. Prichard subsequently crossed to Steve Hutchings who couldn’t convert. Clack couldn’t bring Curtis Da Costa’s pass down; Haitham unleashed an attempt which was blocked; and the visitors’ back line coped with the problem an advanced Davidson caused.

Lancing carved out a rare raid 21 minutes in although Clack cleared easily enough and another piece of skill from Bennett led to a delivery that teammates couldn’t quite get to. Chi forged a couple of decent efforts at the mid-point with Prichard shooting wide and Clarke forcing Secka to palm away his cracking drive.

The Lancing custodian then safely gathered a Davidson effort which nicked off a defender and into his arms. Moments later, Pashley impeded Bennett just outside the area. Gibson whipped the resulting set-piece in and Dan Hull wasn’t far away with a diving header. At the other end Secka denied Rob Hutchings at his near post and also Clarke, who burst through the centre of the park and let fly.

Chichester City line up as the home team at Bognor for the first time - with Lancing the visitors | Picture: Neil Holmes

Henry Watson got away with an obvious obstruction on Haitham five minutes or so before the break and Prichard spun an opponent and pulled a shot off target. Both Haitham and Steve Hutchings had swipes at a Davidson delivery who next got across magnificently to clear ahead of former Chi player Tyrone Madhani.

And then after a pretty constant barrage of first half pressure Steve Hutchings deservedly broke the deadlock turning the rebound in after Prichard had pivoted brilliantly and rattled the woodwork. A peach of a goal made it 2-0 barely sixty seconds after the restart. It didn’t look like Dunn would get to the ball at first, but he did, and the Canadian curled a fantastic finish in off the post.

Dunn was instrumental in Chi’s next attack sending Clack on a weaving run which was repelled eventually. A combination of Davidson and Dunn defended well to deny Dowdell with Lancing threatening in the box. Gibson made way for sub Jacob Thompson as the Lancers rejigged on 52 just before Pashley teed Haitham up for a long-ranger that Secka gathered at the second time of asking.

The home side then won an hour-mark corner which Rob Hutchings sent over and both Davidson and Steve Hutchings had a go at headers. Da Costa and Madhani battled next and Andrew Briggs picked up the game’s first yellow card, maybe for something he said. The visitors rang the changes once more with James Hull replacing Dowdell in the 65th minute. Prichard, who was a serious thorn in Lancing’s side all match, got in only for Watson to snuff out the danger and Rob Hutchings’s consequent corner and cross caused further issues.

Secka took a Prichard delivery superbly before Clack joined Briggs in the ref’s notepad and the away team earned a first corner on 68 which Davidson cleared. Clack then burst through, took his time, and finished stylishly to put Chi three up. Lee came on for Steve Hutchings who scored four goals in his three league matches for Chi last season and netted six in pre-season, with 20 minutes of normal time to go.

Prichard then laid the ball off to Haitham but Secka acrobatically tipped the No11’s shot over the crossbar. Lancing forced Kieran Magee into his first genuine save in the 76th minute, punching away a header after a free-kick. Kyle Sim replaced Watson and Dunn was exchanged for Honore before the Chi keeper was again called into action. Prichard went down a little too easily perhaps on 78 when Clarke lifted a pass over the top and Magee denied Laing with a brilliant save to maintain his clean-sheet.

Magee’s counterpart then prevented Clack with his feet and Prichard’s cross was steered out for a corner which had too much on it. Honore and then Pashley conceded set-pieces and Briggs hit the second one straight at Magee. Lucas Franzen-Jones, who scored for Haywards Heath against Chi last year in that ten-man 2-2 draw, couldn’t beat Magee this time. Rob Hutchings found Haitham for a piece of Zidane skill and a pass towards Clack before defenders stood off Laing and allowed him to send a dipping shot inches over the bar.

Haitham then played Hutchings in with an audacious rabona ball just before the final whistle. The win takes Chichester up to fifth place after two matches.

Next up is a second trip for Chi to Broadbridge Heath, in league action this time, on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).