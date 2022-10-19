The Rocks do battle with the Golds | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Bognor went behind on nine minutes. A neat forward pass by Scott Faber set up Joe Benn on the run and he composed himself to shoot low into the bottom corner to give the Golds the lead.

Littlehampton went further ahead as George Gaskin twisted and turned in the Bognor half before confidently shooting it low into the bottom corner on 16 minutes.

It got worse for Bognor as they went further behind on 21 minutes. Bognor's defence were out of position as Benn whipped the ball in low and Gaskin diverted it into the net.

Alfie Bridgman pounced on a loose back pass to slot into an empty net on 23 minutes to make it 3-1.

Then Golds keeper James Binfield's clearance fell directly to Brad Lethbridge who ran into the area before squaring directly to Harvey Whyte who placed it into the net on 27 minutes.

Littlehampton got another goal on 30 minutes to make it 4-2. Gaskin set Luke Donaldson through the middle and after outpacing Tom Bragg was able to slot low into the net.

HT 2-4

Bognor got their third goal on 58 minutes. A swift move down the left ended with Bridgman running through and placing the ball along the deck for Tom Chalaye to divert in with his first touch.

Bognor got the equaliser on 84 minutes. Luke Robinson ran down the right before placing it into the path of Chalaye who curled it in from inside the area.

Another move down the left saw Bognor get the winning fifth goal right at the end. A ball in found Robinson who smashed into the net off a defender inside stoppage time to end a goal-filled game.