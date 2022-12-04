Bognor Regis Town and Hastings United can’t be separated

Bognor Regis Town and Hastings United had to settle for a point apiece at the end of a goalless encounter at Nyewood Lane.

The teams cancelled each other out but United will arguably be happier with the point – for the Rocks it was a second Saturday in a row in which they have failed to score in front of their own fans.

Hastings United had the first chance as Kane Penn hit one curling at goal which was pushed out by Toby Steward. Rocks responded instantly as Hani Berchiche found Matt Paterson on the turn but he struck it early high and wide with his left foot. United’s Ben Pope then received a bouncing pass forward and got in a low shot but Steward was equal to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh McCormick and Joe Rabbetts both got crosses in for the hosts but they were cleared. Then Berchiche had a fierce shot pushed over the bar from the corner of the box.

The Rocks and Hastings do battle at Nyewood Lane | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Finn O'Mara headed a corner kick for the visitors which had to be punched clear by Steward in a lively opening 15 minutes.

Rabbetts swung the ball into the area and Dan Gifford, back at Bognor on loan from Pompey, scuffed a chance. Then Berchiche's cross found Rabbetts but he put the ball over the bar on 24 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

See pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips. Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan in the slideshow – in the video player above

Rocks centre-half Cameron Black ran back to clear a shot off the line by Tom Chalmers after he had lobbed Steward. Berchiche did well to get forward but he was blocked – then Gifford hit one on the follow-up from 25 yards, which only just bounced wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A throw from McCormick saw Berchiche beat two defenders to whip a cross high into the box to find Paterson. He glanced his header narrowly over the crossbar. Jack Dixon fouled Isaac Isaac Olaniyan on the turn of the halfway line. He went into the book on 34 minutes.

Hastings’ Knory Scott was booked on 41 minutes after tripping up Olaniyan in the Bognor half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chalmers won a corner late on in the first half but it was headed out by McCormick. HT 0-0

Nathan Odokonyero did well to win the ball on the touchline before running inside and passing to Paterson. He ran on before squaring it across the box but Berchiche could not capitalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rabbetts received the ball 30 yards out after a corner but his shot was always rising over the bar

Dixon shoved Gifford to the ground but avoided a second yellow card on 61 minutes as frustrations grew for both sides looking for a goal. Then Chalmers made a good run into the box before shooting high and wide on 62 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berchiche did well to keep the ball in on the right and his cross was dangerous but Paterson had fouled his marker. Hastings sub Jamahl Hector-Ingram beat the offside trap after receiving the ball fom Sam Adams with a through ball. He ran on to shoot low but Steward was equal to it deflecting it out with his legs.

Paterson went into the book for a late challenge trying to win possession back. Ryan Worrall was shown a yellow card as he fouled Olaniyan in a swift attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rabbetts had a cross from the left caught in the air by United keeper Louis Rogers as Bognor hunted for the opening goal. Dixon won a free-kick on the touchline but his ball in was swiftly cleared.

Paterson was replaced by Sam De St Croix on 77 minutes for Bognor. Hector-Ingram did well to run across the box after a misplaced clearance. He curled a low shot at goal of which Steward denied with a fine double-handed save. Odokonyero had a late chance pushed away after he cut inside from the left. De St Croix did well to latch on the loose ball but was blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odokonyero was replaced by Brad Lethbridge right on 90 minutes. Lethbridge hit a late corner in from the left but Rogers gatheredin the air.