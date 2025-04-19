Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bognor Regis Town and Hastings United will be back at step four of the non-league pyramid next season after both were relegated from the Isthmian premier on the same day.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their fate was sealed by their own failure to win today as well as Dulwich Hamlet’s win over Canvey, which would have put them out of reach even had both Sussex sides won.

But there was good news on Saturday afternoon for one other Sussex Isthmian team – Littlehampton Town are safe in the Isthmian south east division after Phoenix’s loss at Eastbourne Town relegated them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Rocks, it will be the first time since the 2011-12 season they have been at step four; for Hastings, a return to the level from which they were promoted under Gary Elphick in 2022.

The Rocks - relegated | Picture: Tommy McMillan

The pair could well meet in the Isthmian south east in 2025-26 – Hastings are almost certain to be placed in that division but Bognor, because they are further west, could be put in a different step four division.

Bognor lost 4-1 at Wingate on the third consecutive Saturday when they went into their game knowing anything less than a win would seal their fate.

After being 2-0 down at half-time Tommy Lee Higgs’ penalty gave them hope just after the hour but they couldn’t find an equaliser and it seemed almost fitting that Wingate should send them on their way with two further goals in injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings drew 0-0 with Hashtag at the Pilot Field in front of a crowd of 1,135 – proof their fans have stayed loyal to the Us despite the season’s struggles.

Hastings United are also down | Picture: Jon Smalldon

That’s now four Sussex sides to be demoted from Isthmian divisions this season – Steyning and Lancing have already been relegated from the Isthmian south east, heading back to step five football next season.