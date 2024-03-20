Bognor Regis Town and Whitehawk share spoils in entertaining Isthmian tussle

Mather did well to find Joe Rabbetts on the overlap. He got in a nice cross towards Pattenden but it was too high for his headed chance on 4 minutes. O'Toole ran onto a long goal kick which was headed backwards by Craig Robson but caught by Hall as he dashed out of his goal to deny him a certain chance, winning the ball and diverting it to safety.Charlie Walker had a chance that was pushed round the post by Hall as Whitehawk played another long ball that was flicked on in the air on 11 minutes.Seung-Woo Yang lost possession on the right on 16 minutes. This allowed Lloyd Dawes to capitalise and run down the right before crossing it straight to an unmarked Kai Jennings who powered it low and into the net beyond a diving Hall.On 19 minutes a swift counter attack saw Pattenden running down the right. He reached the byline before crossing it to the back post but an outstretched Dan Gifford couldn't get to it, and diverted it wide.Pattenden received the ball to Yang who squared it to Mather who cut inside with a run from the left. He let fly with a powerful effort at the near post that saw Mitchell Walker push it out again on 26 minutes.Walker had to come off the pitch to receive treatment for a cut right ear and minutes later he did return to play. Rabbetts did well to find Tommy-Lee Higgs on the left. He dug out a cross that picked out Mather, but he headed it wide with a softer than expected chance.Rabbetts was away on the counter attack and was fouled professionally by Lambert and he rightly went into the book on 35 minutes.Then Pattenden's cross flashed across goal after Mather went to ground in the box and Harvey Whyte's advance into the area on 40 minutes. Then another Pattenden cross was gathered by Walker as Mather and Gifford couldn't reach it.A cross by Whyte was swirled by the head of Higgs but it was saved easily by Walker. But Bognor got their equaliser in the 4th minute of stoppage time. A quick turn and mazey run by Burgess ended with him having a low shot along the deck. The ball was diverted in by Mather near the back post to level the score at the break for the Rocks. HT 1-1Robson played the ball forward through the defence to Rabbetts who swung in a nice cross but Ryan Worrall dug out a clearance.Bognor took the lead on 52 minutes. Mather had beaten the offside trap and ran through with only Walker to beat. But he was unselfish as he found Pattenden in space in front of goal to tap it into an empty net.Then Mather did well to pass out wide to Rabbetts who dug out a low cross which was deflected by Gifford but Higgs couldn’t get to it frustratingly for Bognor. The Rocks were desperate in search for their third goal of the evening.On 60 minutes Charles Harris smashed one in from 25 yards out, which beat the outstretched arms of Hall after he was given space just outside the box.In response on 64 minutes Bognor had another chance as Rabbetts was winning everything and bursting through with strong runs. Following a cross, the ball finally fell to Mather but his strike was denied low by Walker.Burgess hit a long range free-kick into the area which was met in the air by Kieran Douglas but his looping header flew high over the crossbar. Gifford set Mather up through defence to allow him another chance. He was in lots of space before shooting agonisingly wide of the right post on 67 minutes.Rabbetts went into the book on 69 minutes for a late challenge on the right on Walker. The freekick was punched away by Hall. Gifford also received a yellow card on 72 minutes for a strong challenge in Bognor's half.Yang, who was playing well at right-back in the second half, and Isaac Olaniyan combined in a neat passing move. Yang played it into the area. It was flicked on by Pattenden and the ball fell to Alfie Bridgman who smashed it wide of the right post. Then a great chance saw Hamish Morrison divert his header wide after he somehow was unmarked in the box and beat the offside trap on 76 minutes.Hall was injured and struggled with a cross from the left as he clashed with Joel Daly in his penalty area as Bognor had just one substitute remaining. Olaniyan had a cross pushed out again and then Bognor won a corner.A nice cross from Burgess from the corner was hacked off the line by Whitehawk out of their back post as 6 minutes were added on. Burgess had to deal with a high ball into the Bognor half and he slipped and fouled the attacker in the process. He also went into the book for his challenge.Burgess made a run through the middle and was fouled by Tommy Brewer who was shown a yellow card. The ball was deflected wide and dealt with from Burgess' strike. A long throw by Douglas was deflected out for a corner. The ball in by Bridgman was frustratingly diverted out at the near post right at the end.There was over 10 minutes of stoppage time in the end but Bognor, despite all of the attacking, were unable to find their third goal.Rocks welcome Dulwich Hamlet to the MKM Arena next on Non League Day this Saturday, 23 March, with kick off at 3pm.Rocks: Hall, Whyte (Bridgman 45), Rabbetts, Burgess, Douglas, Robson, Pattenden, Yang, Gifford, Higgs (Olaniyan 73), Mather. Sub not used: Folarin