Fit-again Tommy Block says the target for Bognor Regis Town next season is to gain promotion at the first time of asking from the Isthmian South Central division.

Rocks were relegated from the premier division last term even after Robbie Blake was axed and bosses and Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell were appointed to try to stop the rot.

Now the joint managers have assembled a squad they believe are capable of enjoying a successful campaign -- and Block is a central figure in that ambition.

Former Hibernian youngster Block, who can operate at the heart of defence of in midfield, was on the verge of leaving Nyewood Lane after an injury-ravaged season but did a U-turn and decided to stay after chatting things over with the gaffers.

The Rocks are back in training at East Dean | Picture: Peter Kelly-Sullivan

And he says he is raring to go after a difficult couple of years through being side lined. He said: "It's good to be back. it's my local club and playing in front of the fans and for Jamie and Birms is going to be really good... so I am glad to be back.

"It's been different because of the missing Bognor core... the likes of Calvin Davies (who has joined AFC Portchester). It's sad to see him go, people like that -- but hopefully we have got a good team. I've not seen many of them play but it seems like they are all good lads so hopefully we can go on and get promoted

"Since January I went through a lot, personally to get myself right and I feel like I have committed a lot of time and expense to get myself right for myself and the club -- so hopefully everything goes well, but let’s put it to the test and see what happens.

"My personal target is to play at least 30 games and that's the bare minimum. I want to play 40, 50 games but I'd be happy with 30 based on last season and the season before."

Bosses Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell at the first pre-season session | Picture: Peter Kelly-Sullivan

Meanwhile, Howell says the club have a couple of players on their radar but will be patient about bringing them in as they assess their squad over pre-season.

They have recruited keeper Mac Chisholm, midfielder Waledin Ahmed, striker Simba Mlambo, schemer Ethan Robb, midfielder Sam Hookey and defender Matt Jones — with Block Harvey Whyte, Chad Field, Dan Gifford, Toby Kingswell, Ashton Hortsead and Lennie Smith remaining at the club. Harvey Rew and Ben Anderson are in the group and looking to win their fitness battles. Craig Robson is still out injured and Doug Tuck is believed to be taking a season out of the game.

Jasper Mather, Calvin Davies, Ryan Hall, Tommy-Lee Higgs, Preston Woolston and Lucas Pattenden have all left the club.

And Howell, speaking after of the first training get-together last Friday, said: "It was really good and we are delighted with the turnout. We don't particularly want a load of trialists in; we want a close-knit unit so the lads have got a good team spirit and we will look for that all through pre-season.

"The first session went well. It was quite an easy one and the hard work starts next week. There was a really good spirit at the training ground. We have a few ideas on a couple of other players; a couple of lads might be coming in but we will have to wait and see what happens over pre-season. Apart from that we are pretty happy with the work that we have done."