Bognor Regis Town back on track with win over Wingate

Nathan Odokonyero is congratulated on a goal against Wingate | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Myles Bowman retained his position in goal. Josh McCormick and Craig Robson were back in the defence and Tom Chalaye returned up front.

Early on McCormick did well to put the ball in behind for Chalaye who almost beat Daniel Emovan but the defender got there first to clear.

New Rocks recruit Luke Robinson beat his man down the left. He passed inside to Odokenyero who miscued his first shot and then screwed it wide on the turn.

Olaniyan scored Bognor's opening goal on nine minutes. McCormick's run down the right saw him pass inside to Olaniyan who let fly instantly with a strike just inside the box which flew high into the top right corner.

Calvin Davies played a chipped pass to Sam De St Croix but he had strayed offside after bursting through the defensive line.

Chalaye got a shot away but it was saved by Benjamin Goode's legs and rebounded away.

Wingate responded as Elliott Long cut the ball back to Dylan Kearney but he curled it over the bar. On 33 minutes Bognor got their second when McCormick picked out Odokonyero who after a poor first touch regained possession before turning his man, running inside and shooting low with his left foot into the bottom corner.

Dernell Wynter received a long diagonal ball to run inside before shooting from 25 yards and he forced Bowman into a decent diving save.

Davies blocked a strike as Bowman set up Antonis Vasilou. HT 2-0

The second half started with Robinson running inside from the byline and winning a penalty - tripped by Camron Gbadebo who went into the book. Up stepped Odokonyero to slot home low into the net with Goode diving the wrong way on 48 minutes.

Tom Bragg went into the book for blocking the goalkeeper's kick on 57 minutes. Then Chalaye was booked on 59 minutes for a foul in the middle of the field.

Davies headed out a corner by Elliott Long at the near post. It fell to Olaniyan on the break and he found Dembele on the overlap and he ran on unmarked before smashing it into the side netting.

Davies went into the book on 65 minutes for a handball, which seemed harsh. James Crane replaced Leon Baker on 66 minutes.

Gbadebo got his second yellow and was sent off on 68 minutes as he tripped up Odokonyero on the run. Davies hit the free-kick straight into the wall.

Before the free-kick Danny Howick replaced the impressive McCormick.

Davies picked De St Croix out but his low shot bobbled wide of the right post on 75 minutes.

Then Davies hit one low and hard from the edge of the box. His attempt came off the post and out to Bragg who diverted it back into the net. But the goal didn't count on 78 minutes as he was offside.

In a rare chance for the visitors, Wynter worked the ball inside from the left flank before he found Kavan Cotter on the edge of the box and his swift turn and low strike was denied by Bowman.